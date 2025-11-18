Girl, 14, Sexually Assaulted by 'Step-Uncle,' Strangled with Jumper Cables, Body Hidden In RV: Cops

Illinois State Police Department via Fox 12/Facebook

The defendant had previous charges of child sexual abuse dropped 25 years ago as friends and family express sadness and outrage after the 14-year-old's body was allegedly discovered hidden inside his RV home.

A 14-year-old Illinois girl was found dead inside a blue tote in an RV behind the house where she was living, according to Illinois State Police.

The man who lived in the RV, who the family reportedly referred to as her "step-uncle," has been accused of sexually assaulting her before strangling her and hiding the body.

Arnold Rivera Jr., 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated criminal assault, and concealing a homicide death for the killing of Kylie Toberman.

At the time of her death, Kylie was living with her adoptive mother, Donna Toberman, and two sisters. Rivera lived in the RV behind their house. Her body was found just hours after the family filed a missing persons report for her on Friday morning.

Charging documents reviewed by KSDK state that at the time of her disappearance and murder, Rivera had been acting as the teen's caretaker while Donna was undergoing medical treatment.

According to the missing persons request by the Vandalia Police Department, Kylie had last been seen the previous night at around 9 p.m. By the following morning, around 6:30 a.m., when she was still missing, the family contacted authorities.

Despite finding her body inside Rivera's RV, investigators believe that he and Kylie were together in a vehicle at the time of her death. Charging documents reviewed by KGNS News accuse him of sexually assaulting the teen in the car before he strangled her to death with a set of jumper cables.

Afterward, investigators say that he placed her body inside of a blue tote and hid it inside the RV. Kylie's biological mother, Megan Zeller, confirmed the girls' identity, per Fox News, and vowed on her Facebook page, "I will not shut up or stop till my child gets justice!"

Kylie's paternal grandmother, Lisa Richards, was in court when the charges were read; the first time she'd heard about the manner of her granddaughter's death, according to First Alert 4.

"We were just now educated of the manner of her death and the disrespect to her body, and it should’ve never happened. That’s all, it should’ve never happened," she told the news station.

Richards explained that Kylie had been adopted by the family more than five years ago, with WFIW Radio reporting that Donna Toberman is Rivera's mother, which makes Rivera legally Kylie's adoptive brother, though he has been referred to as her "step-uncle" by the family.

"We have had minimal contact with her with the adoption that had taken place due to extenuating circumstances," Richards explained. "We had no information that there was such a dangerous, volatile situation that she was in."

Kylie's maternal grandmother Leann Deweese also spoke with the news station, calling the teen, "very beautiful, very energetic, very happy all the time. I have already missed her so much."

A friend of Kylie's since preschool who was also in court, Caitlyn Shellenbarger, echoed Deweese's sentiments, telling First Alert 4, "It broke my heart because she shouldn’t have had to go through that. She was the sweetest person, and she had so much life left to live."

Kylie was a student at Vandalia Junior High School where she competed on the wrestling team. She was described as "an incredible young wrestler, earning awards for her determination, discipline, and talent -- qualities she carried into every part of her life," according to a GoFundMe to support her family. She had even been recently voted "most improved wrestler," according to KSDK.

"Kylie was known for her caring heart and the way she made everyone around her feel included," the fundraiser stated. "She was a loyal friend, a devoted sister, and someone who could brighten any room simply by being in it."

Deweese also had some harsh words for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, who she claims "were called several times since January from several different people, and they didn’t do anything."

"I think that Arnold is a disgusting man and that should’ve never happened. I think that she was failed," Shellenbarger agreed, telling KSDK, "Kylie had so many DCFS reports about the situation, and they just brushed it off because Kylie wouldn't speak up. I think that's a big problem. You advocate for your siblings, cousins, and family, but if they can't speak up for themselves because they're too scared, nothing gets done at all."

Zeller also posted to her Facebook page a report from Macon County, IL confirmed by Fox News and other outlets, about a previous arrest for Rivera in 2000. In that case, he had charges of criminal sexual abuse involving a child between the ages of 9 and 16, as well as burglary, dropped in exchange for a guilty plea to felony aggravated battery.

Rivera was subsequently sentenced to 30 months probation, which ended in March 2023, per the news outlet. Additionally, Rivera pleaded guilty in 2008 to possession of a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to 24 months probation.

Rivera is being held at the Fayette County Jail without bond pending trial. His next court appearance is set for November 25.

If you believe you or someone else is the victim of child sexual exploitation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children offers 24/7 support for those in need at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678), or at report.cybertip.org . You can also contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov .