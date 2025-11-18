Brittany Cartwright on Filming The Valley without Ex Jax Taylor: 'Big Deal, Actually' (Exclusive)

Cartwright opens up about her recent mommy makeover, making it clear Jax allegedly did not "step up" during her recovery -- while also spilling on filming The Valley following his exit, and both Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz joining the show.

Plot twist, Brittany Cartwright is doing great.

That's what The Valley star exclaimed on social media before heading to BravoCon this past weekend, where she promoted the upcoming season of her Bravo series -- which also marks the first time ever she's filmed without ex Jax Taylor.

Amid their divorce, Taylor announced he was stepping away from the show to focus on "my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting"; Brittany and Jax share son Cruz, 4.

"This was my first time ever in 10 years not filming with my ex, so that's a big deal, actually," Cartwright told TooFab's Brian Particelli on the red carpet at BravoCon. "It was very refreshing and I'm still working, I'm still healing, I'm still going through this whole process ... but I think it was nice for me to be able to do things on my own this season."

She's also healing from a recent mommy makeover, after revealing last month she underwent abdominal reconstruction, liposuction, a tummy tuck and a breast lift, in addition to getting smaller implants.

"I'm still very swollen. Still a little tender and sore, but I already feel a million times better," she told TooFab. "It's been a journey; the first week, can't get out of bed, can't move. I had Jack and Jasmine and Kristen picking me up and walking me to the bathroom. I couldn't move for a long time. But I kept reminding myself, it's temporary, the results are forever."

When asked whether Jax "stepped up" at all during her recovery, Cartwright made it pretty clear with her facial expressions that wasn't the case -- adding, "My friends stepped up."

"I'm just feeling amazing. I'm so proud of my decision and what I did. It's been a journey for me. I've been going through some things for 10 years," she added of where she's at in her life right now. "It's been something I really wanted to do for a long time and it was finally the right time and I feel good."

While Jax is out next season, some familiar faces will pop up -- as both Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz were announced as full-time cast members at BravoCon over the weekend. Kent, Schwartz, Cartwright and Kristen Doute, of course, all appeared on Vanderpump Rules together.

"It's been amazing," Cartwright said of the new additions. "Lala has always been one of my best friends, no matter what. We stay close, even off camera. Schwartz too, Schwartz is my boo. He's so goofy and funny and sweet and Lala is just so, like an amazing person and very strong. I think they're a great addition to our show."