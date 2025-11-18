DoorDasher Who Posted Video of Nude 'Unconscious' Customer and Claimed Sexual Assault Charged

TikTok

The driver went viral last month after claiming she arrived at the man's house to find the door wide open and the man clearly visible and asleep, subjecting her to "indecent exposure" -- so she filmed him and posted it on TikTok.

A DoorDash driver who claimed she lost her job after posting a video to her TikTok of a nude man inside his home during a delivery was arrested on November 10 for the incident and has now been charged.

Olivia Henderson, 23, of Oswego, New York is now facing one second-degree felony count of unlawful surveillance and one first-degree felony count of dissemination of unlawful surveillance image. Each charge carries up to four years in prison, so Henderson could face up to eight if found guilty on both and sentenced to serve them consecutively.

Despite Henderson's charges, the Oswego Police Department considers this an active investigation, noting that they are continuing to look into "the circumstances" surrounding the incident and are in talks with the Oswego County District Attorney's Office "regarding the prosecution" of these charges.

According to Henderson's own accounts, she was delivering to a house on Sunday, October 12, with the note from the customer that the order be "left at their front door," per the police report reviewed by multiple news outlets, including Law&Crime and People.

Three days later, Henderson posted video that she claimed to have recorded upon her arrival, explaining that "their front door was wide open and they were within eyesight of the front door, laying on the couch, indecently exposed." According to the New York Post, the man in her video had his pants and underwear around his ankles.

In the video, which police stated in a press release had been posted and deleted multiple times -- The Post-Standard notes one clip was viewed 30 million times -- Henderson said, "Three days ago ... I was a victim of SA [sexual assault] by a DoorDash customer while I was doing my job as a DoorDash driver."

She claimed that TikTok was removing the video, accusing the company of "silencing my story," saying that she had received warnings for the video. TikTok did not response to People's request for comment of this claim.

She then notified police about the incident after people on social media encouraged her to do so, according to Newsweek, claiming that she had been deliberately lured to the man's home to see him undressed. In her video she had insinuated the man was only pretending to be asleep after seeing his DoorDasher was a woman, per The Post-Standard.

She also claimed that her video of the incident cost her her job. "I was working. I was literally working, and they deactivated me," she posted to her TikTok.

"They just punished me for posting about my sexual assault while DoorDashing," she claimed. "They just fired me, and the police are doing nothing! I lost my job! That was my only way to make money to pay my bills!"

This video was also viewed more than 30 million times.

She followed it up with another video garnering 7 million views, according to The Post-Standard, where she decried, "This is a man's world. I'm the victim, remember."

"She recorded him without his consent and then subsequently disseminated those videos," said Oswego City Police Captain Bryan Thompson, per Live 5 News. "When you’re making social media posts, take an extra second to think about what you’re putting into the world."

Henderson also posted responses from DoorDash she'd purportedly received, with one that the company also shared to its own TikTok page reading in part, "Publicly sharing videos taken inside a customer's home -- especially when personal information is involved -- raises privacy concerns and is a clear violation of our policies. In order to protect everyone's safety and privacy, we've deactivated both the Dasher's and the customer's accounts and are working directly with law enforcement for additional guidance."

The company made it clear that uploading the video of a customer in their home publicly was their "sole reason" in deactivating the driver's account.

In response to her reaching out, Oswego Police launched into an investigation into her allegation of sexual assault and was immediately able to confirm that Henderson had allegedly taken video of the customer without his consent.

Police have further said that the man depicted in the video has been fully cooperative in the investigation and provided a statement. According to Complex, he is not expected to be charged.

They indicated that the the video had been taken "from the exterior" of the residence. The Post additionally reports that Ring camera footage of the incident appears to show Henderson letting herself into the man's house, with police saying there was no evidence that she'd been encouraged to go in, or film anything. They emphasized that her own video "indicates that the male was incapacitated and unconscious on his couch due to alcohol consumption" at the time.

As for her claims of sexual assault, "the Oswego Police Department determined that no sexual assault occurred," per their press release, with the Post clarifying that it was seeing the man in a state of undress that Henderson was claiming was the sexual assault.

After Henderson's initial video went viral there were mixed stories about what may have happened before she began recording, including whether or not the door was truly "wide open" when Henderson first arrived, as she claimed.

In response to these, she said in a separate post, per Law&Crime, "There have been a lot of people saying things like, I entered the customer's home or I opened the customer's door. But I can assure you that I did not do either of those things. And I have obtained irrefutable proof that the door was already wide open when I arrived to the customer's house. But due to its importance I cannot post that proof at this time."