RHOA's Drew Sidora Teases K. Michelle Drama for Season 17 (Exclusive)

As Sidora says the new cast members always "feel like they gotta come for me," she, Angela Oakley, Kelli Ferrell and Shamea Morton spill on the "drama" and "chaos" of the new season.

There's some serious drama on the horizon for a few Georgia peaches.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta teased some of the "chaos" to come when Season 17 hits Bravo, opening up with TooFab's Brian Particelli about the new additions and what's sure to be one volatile reunion while attending BravoCon this past weekend in Las Vegas.

While the lineup for the new season hasn't officially been announced yet, Angela Oakley, Kelli Ferrell, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton, Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey were all on hand at the fan event. Andy Cohen also appeared to confirm on the red carpet that K. Michelle will also be part of the cast -- this after reports surfaced that she and Sidora got into a situation that "almost turned physical."

"STOP LYING ON ME! I haven't swung or had any type of physical altercation with anyone in years!!!" the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star said at the time in a blanket denial, adding, "I have a whole career and a lot I’m working towards. I'm a grown woman. It's not cute or cool. Leave me alone!"

Speaking with TooFab, Sidora was asked about the K. Michelle rumors.

"Stay tuned. I don't know why they always wanna come for me," she shared. "I literally mind my business and the new girls come on here and they feel like they gotta come for me. I'm like, that's not the recipe, baby. That's not the answer."

"But I'm continuing to be my authentic, genuine self. The fans that know know, I just show up as me, where the cameras catch me, they catch me," she continued. "They'll see where I'm at in my life now, still going through my personal situation and dealing with the balance of working it all."

On the carpet, Sidora made it clear she's cool with Oakley at the moment, calling her, "My girl," before teasing the rest of the season.

"I'm really excited about this next season. I think the fans are in for a real treat and a lot of surprises ... I was confused a lot and gagged a lot and upset a lot. It was all the things," she explained. "I think this season, people are going to laugh a lot more, we got some new girls in the mix, Atlanta's been going through a lot of changes, but I really feel like we got it right, they got it right this time."

Typically, the reunions don't film until the episodes start to air -- so the women are able to react to some of the shady confessional moments they don't typically see during filming. Often times, watching the episodes sparks new drama between them.

"We gotta sit back and watch first. I feel like a lot of things were happening, it was so much going on this season. I need to sit down like everybody else and figure out what the heck happened," Sidora told TooFab. "A lot of times I'm like, 'How did we get here? This is so heavy, this is so much.'"

"There were a lot of girls, it was very crowded in Atlanta. I was like, 'Is my wig on?!'" she added. "I feel like there's gonna be a lot to address, a lot of new personalities we're gonna have to get to know, love or hate. Bravo fans don't play."

Also teasing the fireworks was Oakley, who said "there's so much more drama than before" in Season 17. She added, "I thought I was prepared. I wasn't prepared, but I survived."

As for the reunion, she has her #1 question ready.

"Why do you lie so much?" she said she's prepared to ask, adding that "it's gonna be to a particular person, just stop lying so much!"