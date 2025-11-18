RHOC Stars React to Vicki Gunvalson's Return and Potential Cast Shakeup for Season 20 (Exclusive)

Heather Dubrow sounds off on Vicki's return, after she was offered an orange by Andy Cohen at BravoCon -- before Katie Ginella reacts to a possible cast shakeup that could leave her out of the mix for Season 20.

Vicki Gunvalson got her orange back and, according to Heather Dubrow, she's not letting go.

The Real Housewives of Orange County OG was formally asked to return to the show for Season 20 by Andy Cohen during The Bravos at BravoCon over the weekend, with Gunvalson, of course, accepting the offer. Vicki was a full-time housewife for the show's first 13 seasons, before she was demoted to friend in Season 14 and made appearances in Seasons 17 and 18.

"I think everyone's just really excited. It's fun," Dubrow told TooFab's Brian Particelli after Gunvalson's return was confirmed. "Tamra and Vicki and I just did a photoshoot together and she's still holding the actual orange Andy gave her. She literally won't let it go. Hilarious."

When asked how she thinks Gunvalson's arrival could shake things up -- and possibly mean someone isn't coming back -- Dubrow couldn't speculate.

"Who knows. It's Season 20, so absolutely anything can happen. I just really am looking forward to having some fun," she added.

"What I'm hoping for is, I know a lot of our audience really loves the trips and the fashion and the parties and all of that," Dubrow continued. "So I'm looking forward to doing all of those things with the girls and a having a lot of fun and, of course, having a little petty drama! Why not?"

So far, Vicki is the only confirmed cast member for next season, as the rest of the show's cast -- which currently includes Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella, as well as "friend" Gretchen Rossi -- awaits official word on their own returns.

Possibly on the chopping block is Ginella, who joined the show in Season 18 and has been on the outs with almost all the other women as the 3-part reunion special continues to air on Bravo. While her own future remains unclear, she told TooFab she's "so happy" for Vicki -- adding, "You know what, she deserves it. She started OC, she is OC. It's lovely, I'm so happy for her."

Ginella claimed producers are also "talking to a couple of my friends" to join the show next season.

"I really hope they get it, even if I'm not there, I think they're very deserving of it. We'll see, I don't know," she continued, adding that she does "see a path forward with a couple of the women, so we'll see what happens."

Whatever the future does hold for her, she told TooFab that it's been a blessing to bring some representation to the show -- as RHOC's first Asian American housewife.

"That meant so much to me. Growing up, being adopted from Korea in an all-white family, to see another Asian on TV meant so much when I was a little girl," she told TooFab. "I've been told by so many Asian Americans what it means to see me, it's a big responsibility."