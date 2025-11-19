Meghan Trainor Revealed She 'Cried So Much' Over Comments About Her Weight Loss & Nose

Getty

Meghan Trainor is opening up about how social media's reaction to her new appearance affected her.

After the "All About That Bass" singer lost 60 pounds, her fans and followers online shared their opinion about her new look.

"Like, all my comments were just evil, attacking me," she told Extra.

"I started posting pictures of myself recently, just like I always did, but for some reason, a flame went off and everyone got mad," she continued. "Just like, 'Ew, don't recognize you. You're just a walking nose.' Crazy stuff. Like, mean."

The 31-year-old tried to tell herself the comments didn't "affect" her, however they ultimately did.

"I cried so much. They got to me. And my therapist was like, 'You give them a lot of power,' and I was like, 'Yeah, I wish I didn’t.' So I'm trying to learn at 31 how to not give strangers power," she added.

The mother-of-two noted that it hasn't just been online, it has also been something she has fallen victim to when running into fans in person.

"[One person] didn't say hi. Wasn't like, 'Nice to meet you.' Was just like, 'Yo, I saw a video of you earlier and you, like, shed all this weight,'" the singer recalled. "I was like, 'Hello? Nice to meet you?'"

However, the singer is putting the negativity to good use.

She channeled all of it and put it into her song, "Still Don't Care," the lead single from her forthcoming album, Toy With Me.

"I wrote down what people have said to me online or in person," she said.

"I wanted to write a big song about it. I was just like, 'Leave me alone. I don't care.' … When I play it for the team or my family members, they just sob," she shared.

Trainor -- who shares sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2 with husband Daryl Sabara -- has been candid about her fitness journey on Instagram, and first opened up about her goals earlier this year.

"No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago," she said in the March 31 post. "I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. "

In the same post, the "Dear Future Husband" singer also went on to confirm that she achieved the transformation through "huge lifestyle changes," working with a dietitian and trainer, and utilizing the weight-loss medication Mounjaro following the birth of her second child.

In a November 12 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Made You Look" singer addressed the wave of negativity directly, expressing confusion and sadness over the public reaction to her commitment to wellness.

"I'm literally for the first time ever, after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level and I’ve never felt better and I look incredible. I feel great," she told the outlet. "And that’s when people attack me?”