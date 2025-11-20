Jen Affleck Reveals How Dancing with the Stars Affected Her Relationship With Whitney Leavitt

Getty

"The minute she sees there's an opportunity, she's like, 'Oh wait, I've always wanted it,'" Jen said of Whitney's desire to be on Dancing with the Stars.

Jen revealed that one of the reasons behind their tense relationship was their desire to be on Dancing with the Stars. The pair were both cast after the MomTok group were given the opportunity to audition. Jen and Whitney were both successful in landing a spot on the celebrity competition series, however they have both since been eliminated.

"It's frustrating for me because since the day I met her, I told her I wanted to go on Dancing With the Stars -- that is literally one of my dreams," Jen shared on the third season of their Hulu series, which premiered November 13.

Whitney's storyline for Season Three of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was that the only reason she returned to filming with the girls -- Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor -- was for the opportunity to get on Dancing with the Stars.

In a sudden twist of events, once this season dropped and knowledge of Whitney's main motive was revealed, she was perhaps coincidentally voted off of Dancing with the Stars, despite being a favorite for next week's finale.

However, by the end of the Mormon Wives season, Whitney did finally admit she was also back for the "sisterhood" and wanted to try and bring the group back together.

"I worked my a-- off trying to get it back," Whitney said during the season in a confessional -- referring to the send of Season Two when she was finally voted back into MomTok.

"After last season, I did decide to step away from the show, but I never quit MomTok," she explained.

"I was always in MomTok, still a part of that group. I just really needed a break, but then I heard from my team Dancing With the Stars was going to cast someone from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and that's a motivator. I'll come back for that."

When Whitney did return to the show, she explained how she was feeling like she'd never be accepted back into the group because of how her costars had treated her. During a group hang at a birthday early in the season, Whitney admitted she felt like she was greeted with "hostility."