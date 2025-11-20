Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kourtney For Not Listening As She Discussed the Hit Put Out on Her

Getty/Instagram

Kim claims her sister was not "supporting" their conversation after Kourtney changed the subject to snacks, before later blaming her "mom brain" for why she gets "bored" discussing others' problems.

Kim Kardashian has a lot going on -- including an alleged hit on her life -- but her sister Kourtney Kardashian's priorities are a little different.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder was seemingly not happy with her sister for how she reacted after she discussed her current stressors in her life, specifically an alleged hit put out on her.

Kim, 45, was talking to Kourtney, 46, about all of the stress going on in her life.

"I'm gonna try my best not to stress, especially with last week with the hit out thing," Kim said, to which Kourtney replied, "I never heard about that."

"What?!" Kim asked Kourtney, who replied, "There's a hit out on you?"

Kim -- who shares North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with her ex-husband Kanye West -- explained to Kourtney about the precautions she's taken after someone put an alleged hit out on her life.

"I had to change all my cars 'cause I couldn't drive, and I didn't want my kids to think anything was weird. So we all were like, we think it’s a scam," she explained. "But for a good 48 hours... We're pretty sure that this person [in jail] just wanted a good standing with me from behind bars. Or maybe it was a conversation that was had. Like, 'What would this cost?' or 'How do we do this?' We have no idea."

Despite her sister opening up about the scary situation, Kourtney then chimed in by bringing up a completely unrelated subject: snacks.

"Wait, have you ever had a date with butter inside and sea salt? It’s a really good snack," Kourtney told Kim, who replied, "No. But thanks for really supporting this deep conversation."

Kourtney -- who shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick, and son Rocky, 2, with husband Travis Barker -- was then asked about her random -- and possibly insensitive-- segue during a confessional.

"Because I get so bored talking about everyone and their stuff. I just don't want to be rude, but I think it's when you’re like a new mom and you have a younger baby," she said, before jokingly adding, "I just feel like I don't relate to any of you and I just want to go home."

Kim went on to share her thoughts in a confessional. "Kourtney, I just told you that there's a hit out on my life, and you're talking about a buttered date. Deep. Deep, Kourt," she said, sarcastically.

Kourtney, meanwhile, said her "mom brain" is to blame.

"I think it's an instinctual thing, like how they say you get mom brain," she explained. "Your body’s made to just focus on your baby. That's just what it is. I'm breastfeeding, so I care about a buttered date. Like eating a date with butter and salt on it. That's what I care about."