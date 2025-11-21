Jenna Lyons Reveals She Will Not Be Returning to RHONY After Two Seasons

Getty

Jenna Lyons will not be returning to The Real Housewives of New York City.

Bravo fans are finally getting information about the new cast as Lyons took to social media to announce she would not be returning to the series ahead of the shakeup.

"The rumors are true," Lyons shared in an Instagram post, which featured a photo of the reboot cast.

"I was grateful to be asked to join season 16 of RHONY 'as a friend of'-- knowing my personal life was not really available to be filmed, we agreed that made sense And after thinking it through I have made the difficult decision not return to the show," she continued.

"I would be the oldest and only openly gay woman on the show and feel like this is an opportunity for a new dynamic to emerge," she added.

Lyons went on to give a shout-out to her RHONY co-stars: Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, and Racquel Chevremont, tagging everyone except Brynn Whitfield. "I LOVE THESE GIRLS," she wrote.

She went on to reflect on her experience on the show, express her gratitude to the producers and fans for all of their hard work and support.

"I have so much respect and gratitude to the Entire BRAVO team who produced the show with grace and care. I am so grateful to @bravoandy for the opportunity and support," Lyons wrote of producer Andy Cohen.



"I am grateful to Sezin for always treating us with so much respect and kindness," she continued. "I am grateful to the entire team at SHED who handled all of our nonsense and egos with patience."

"And most importantly to all the fans who have said hi on the street, asked for a photo, supported me here on instagram," Lyons concluded. "THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU !!!!- it’s so incredibly meaningful. I will be watching and bitching from the sidelines with love and outfit judgement. Sincerely, JFL🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷😘."

The cast of Season 16 of RHONY has yet to be confirmed. Only three reboot cast members attended BravoCon 2025: De Silva, Taank, and Lichy.

TooFab spoke to the trio at the fan convention, with the women sharing a message to fans as they patiently wait for the next season.

"Stay tuned..." Taank said.

"Definitely stay tuned it's going to be fun," De Silva added.

The three women also shared what they would have loved to film with production while being on break from the show.

"Our moves would have been funny, that's a very emotional connective piece of life," Lichy revealed.