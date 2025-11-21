Why OnlyFans Star Annie Knight's Friends Refused to Be Bridesmaids in Her Wedding

Instagram

OnlyFans star Annie Knight is opening up about how her unconventional career has impacted her upcoming wedding.

In a new interview with the Australian outlet Mamamia, the adult content creator -- who is tying the knot with her fiancé Henry Brayshaw next year -- detailed why several of her friends have declined to be bridesmaids in her wedding.

According to Knight, 28, the group of women called her and said they couldn't be in her bridal party anymore as their employers allegedly expressed concerns about them associating with Knight and her OnlyFans career, and how it would be perceived.

"They were devastated," she explained. "It wasn't a decision they made lightly. They were honored to be chosen, but ultimately, due to their own careers, they couldn't be featured so close to me."

Knight admitted that she initially "started questioning everything" about her friendships with the women, adding that it was "almost in a paranoid way."

"I've obviously been burnt by friends before, so I do have a bit of PTSD when it comes to rejection from friends," she told Mamamia. "But I was reminded by my friends how much they do love and value me and so those thoughts went away pretty quickly.

However, Knight stressed that understood why her friends came to their decision.

"Now it's easy for me to understand and accept. I know how important careers are," she said. "If there was ever a situation where my career was at stake, I'd do anything I could to save [it]."

Knight will have six bridesmaids by her side during her wedding, per Mamamia. The outlet also said that Knight's friends who declined are still going to be a part of the crew helping her get ready for her special day.

The Australia native and Brayshaw first met in 2016, and announced their their engagement in March. The couple -- who are currently wedding planning -- are set to tie the knot in Australia next year.

Knight reportedly joined OnlyFans in 2020, before making it her full-time job in 2022. The creator -- who went viral in May after claiming she slept with 583 men in six hours -- has claimed that she earns over $200,000 every month from her work.

And while her mom and fiancé support her career, Knight recalled how her childhood friends allegedly reacted when they learned her new profession during her interview with Mamamia.

Knight said she received a phone call from "the ring leader," adding that the conversation included "a whole lot of yelling."

"I was called 'an idiot', 'a slut', I was told I'd 'ruined my life' and that I was 'an embarrassment not only to myself but to my friends," she recalled. "The things she said on that phone call were so abhorrent."

Knight said the conversation "felt like a stab to the heart," "beyond devastating," and "worse than a break-up," adding, "I was floored, I was honestly speechless. I'd known these girls for years, I'd grown up with them, they'd seen me blossom and grow as a person, they'd seen my struggles and hardships."

After she felt "sad for so long" and "blam[ed] herself," she ultimatley became angry, and empowered.