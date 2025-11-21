Rumer Willis Cries While Opening Up About 'Hard' Life as a Single Mom

Instagram

Rumer Willis is opening up about the challenges of being a single mom.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress shared a video of herself on her Instagram Stories, in which she became emotional, wiping back tears as she filmed herself out in the woods. In her post, Rumer -- who shares 2-year-old daughter Louetta "Lou" with ex Derek Richard Thomas -- got candid about "hard" days in her life as a single mother.

"Just had a good cry in the woods… some days being a single mom is hard," she wrote over the video. "She is not hard (ever) but some days doing everything alone can be."

"Wow and [I] just realized I have food in my teeth… really winning today," Rumer jokingly added.

Since welcoming her daughter in April 2023, Rumer -- who is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore -- has been open about her motherhood journey.

In August 2024, Rumer was asked on her Instagram whether she and Derek Richard Thomas, Lou's father, were "still a couple."

"Nope. I am single momming it and coparenting," she replied. "I'm so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life and I'm forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."

Meanwhile, last month, Rumer hit back at those who criticized her decision to breastfeed her two-year-old daughter.

"For the haters who come at me about breastfeeding my 2 yr old," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, alongside a photo of her nursing Lou, making it clear she isn't listening to the critics.