Whitney Leavitt Breaks Down While Discussing DWTS Elimination: 'Feels Like a Breakup'

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old was brought to tears while sharing with her followers the emotional roller coaster she has been on since leaving the ballroom floor.

"I'm just gonna speak from the heart, and share what I'm feeling," the reality star began. "I share the good, I share the bad, I share the ugly. So I'm just gonna keep doing that."

Leavitt and her pro-dancer partner, Mark Ballas, were voted off after Prince night, missing out on their chance to compete in the series grand final.

"When you're casted on Dancing with the Stars, you are seeing these people hours every single day. Then it just stops. It genuinely feels like a breakup. It feels like I'm, like, going through withdrawals right now. Today just felt so weird."

"It made me sad," she continued. "You grow real friendships and, like, real connections with these people, and you learn so much about yourself and people who lift you constantly, and you challenge yourself, like, you just feel so loved."

The mother of three then noted some lessons she learned from the experience.

"It's so important to surround yourself with people who believe in you, who want to see you, achieve your delusional dreams, as cheesy as that sounds," she said before thanking her DWTS pro partner for their friendship.

"Like, I loved every bit of it, but the one thing that I have loved the most that I wasn't expecting was getting a lifelong friend, a friend who makes fart noises every single day," she added of Ballas. "I'm just so grateful. I love you guys. And I f--king love this show."