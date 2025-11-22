13 Actors Who Didn't Use Intimacy Coordinators on Set

Getty

Working on film sets should be a safe place for both the cast and crew -- and in recent years, many steps have been taken to ensure that everyone feels comfortable while they’re at work. That includes the introduction of intimacy coordinators, whose job on set is to solely make sure that intimate scenes are conducted in a respectful manner to all those involved.

And while the use of intimacy coordinators has been highly recommended and widely praised, there are many actors who just don’t see them as a necessity. These stars say that if they’re already comfortable with their co-stars, they don’t need to get anyone else involved. Others simply don’t want another person guiding their every move. Whatever their reason, these celebrities and their castmates decided against using an intimacy coordinator on set.

Find out why these stars turned down intimacy coordinators…

Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson

While filming Die My Love, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson declined working with an intimacy coordinator. Jennifer explained that while she typically would have someone on set, she felt incredibly “safe” with Robert. She added that she never had “any weird” questions about whether they had real feelings for one another.

“He is not pervy and very in love with [his partner] Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships,” Jennifer said on the Las Culturistas podcast. “There was never any weird like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f--k them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that.”

Alison Brie & Dave Franco

Alison Brie and Dave Franco opted not to have an intimacy coordinator on the set of their film Together, considering they’re a married couple who have been together for over a decade. Reflecting on working together, James said they were very comfortable figuring things out on their own.

“As a couple, we didn’t need an intimacy coordinator,” James shared with London’s The Times. “We’ve been together almost 15 years; we know what we’re doing and we’re pretty comfortable with it.”

Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston chose not to use an intimacy coordinator while working with Jon Hamm on The Morning Show. The actress explained that director Mimi Leder was there for all of their romantic scenes and she felt that was enough. In fact, she admitted that having more people there would have made her uncomfortable.

“Having Mimi there, you’re protected. I never felt uncomfortable. Jon was such a gentleman, always -- I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’ It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don’t prepare,” she told Variety.

She added, “I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does [an intimacy coordinator] mean?’ They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!’ We’re seasoned -- we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there.”

Gwyneth Paltrow & Timothee Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow and her Marty Supreme co-star Timothee Chalamet decided not to use an intimacy coordinator on set. Gwyneth explained that while there were a lot of intimate scenes, she felt that having someone guide their every move could “stifle” her as an artist.

“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot -- a lot,” she told Vanity Fair. “There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed. I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.’ We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little back.’”

Mikey Madison & Mark Eydelshteyn

Mikey Madison portrayed a sex worker in Anora but decided against using an intimacy coordinator during filming. She says that she and her co-star Mark Eydelshteyn decided it would be best to keep the crew small and to prepare ahead of time.

“For our film, it was a choice that I made; the filmmakers offered me, if I wanted, an intimacy coordinator,” Mikey told Variety. “Mark Eydelshteyn, who plays Ivan, and I decided it would be best to just keep it small. My character is a sex worker and I had seen [director] Sean [Baker’s] films and know his dedication to authenticity. I was ready for it. As an actress, I approached it as a job.”

Toni Collette

Toni Collette says she’s never used an intimacy coordinator on any of her projects, explaining that she always “very much trusted” and felt “at ease with the people” who she was with on set. In fact, she believes that coordinators actually made her more uncomfortable.

“It just felt like those people who were brought in to make me feel more at ease were actually making me feel more anxious,” she told The Times. “They weren’t helping, so I asked them to leave.”

Cote de Pablo & Michael Weatherly

NCIS: Tony & Ziva costars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly don’t use an intimacy coordinator on the set of their new show. Cote explained that while she was asked if she’d like to add one to the crew, she said she already felt very comfortable with Michael from previously working together.

“Did not need one,” she shared with TV Insider. “They asked me first, I think because I’m a female and blah, blah, blah, and I said, ‘I don’t need one. Thank you for offering.’ Michael and I have a lot of trust with each other and are great friends. So, when it comes to shooting these things we don’t want to be micromanaged. We like to explore it, and we trust each other enough that we allow that to happen.”