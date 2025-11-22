Corey Feldman Slams Dancing with the Stars, Claims Show Is 'Toxic' Behind the Scenes

Disney

"The behind-the-scenes drama and BS that people throw around that show, I've never seen anything like it," said the actor, who, along with partner Jenna Johnson, were sent home in week two.

Corey Feldman is opening up about his brief experience on Dancing with the Stars -- and according to the actor, there is "drama" that goes on behind the scenes.

In a preview for Feldman's appearance on an upcoming episode of Gurvey's Law radio show, shared by Daily Mail on Saturday, the former child star -- who was paired with pro Jenna Johnson, before they were eliminated in week two -- slammed the ABC reality series, claiming the show is "toxic" behind the scenes.

While discussing his short stint on the show, Feldman, 54, said he's not thrilled about returning to the ballroom for Tuesday's finale, in which all of the eliminated contestants return, but noted that Johnson was "wonderful."

"I'm not gonna get into it," he continued, "There was a lot of stupidity in the mudslinging that went on behind the scenes. Actually there, everything was great. But the behind-the-scenes drama and BS that people throw around that show, I've never seen anything like it. It's the worst, like, most toxic."

"On the set, everybody gets along," the Goonies star claimed. "Everybody's great. Everybody's happy. You're working hard. You don't even have time to look up. You're just working."

Feldman added, "You start reading these things in the paper, like, 'This person's mad at this person. These people aren't talking to each other.’ Or, ‘Are people working hard enough?' 'Corey Feldman destroyed the show. He destroyed the whole show because he was such an egomaniac it's so difficult to work with."

Feldman was seemingly referring to the comments made by Maksim Chmerkovskiy -- whose brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, is married to Johnson -- which fed into speculation that something was amiss between Feldman and Johnson.

"Obviously, Jenna has a bit of an uphill climb with Corey, which is easy for everybody to say from [outside]," he told Daily Mail. "But I know that she's having a much more difficult time with this entire thing and to the point that it is really difficult for her."

In the preview for Gurvey's Law, Feldman claimed he "asked" Johnson about the comments, and where they were "coming from."

"She's like, 'Oh, it's just Max.' She rolls her eyes," he said, per Daily Mail's preview. "She's like, 'It's just Max. Don't pay attention to him. He just wants attention.' I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

Feldman and Johnson were sent home during the second week of competition in September after performing a cha-cha to Sir Mix-a-Lot’s "Baby Got Back." The pair was eliminated alongside Baron Davis and his pro partner Britt Stewart.

However, even before the two were sent home, there were rumors swirling regarding possible drama, which were even more fueled after Maksim's remarks.

Feldman and Johnson ultimately put the speculation to rest after they were eliminated. Following the episode, Johnson shared an Instagram post dedicated to the former child star.

"Corey 💘 Our time together was cut short but I am SO grateful for the incredible weeks we did get to share!!" she exclaimed in her post at the time.

"Thank you for the giggles everyday in rehearsal, thank you for the hard work, and thank you for sharing your life lessons and memories with me! I’ll cherish our friendship forever," she added. "Never stop dancing 🕺🏻 *Everyone go check his new EP he just released!!!!"

Feldman jumped into the comments to praise her in return, while addressing the speculation that there were tensions between them at all during their time together.

"Thank U Jenna! U were an absolute joy to work with," he responded. "Im so sorry for any negativity the media is using to give the false narrative that our time together was anything less than enjoyable."

"And U know as well as i do that i was there 7 days a week for the past 3 weeks, doing everything in my power to give U my best, even if the judges couldnt see it," he added. "God Bless your family. Keep dancing the dream. ❤️🙌"