Selma Blair Shares Update On Battle with Multiple Sclerosis

Selma Blair is opening up about her battle with multiple sclerosis.

While speaking with Stellar, the actress -- who was diagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disorder in 2018 -- gave a positive update on her health journey, and shared that she's been relapse-free for a "couple of years," opening up about what that means for her battle with MS.

"That, of course, means the world to me that I'm not, at this moment, accumulating more damage in my brain," said Blair, 53. "I have also made a lot of strides with the vibe of neuroplasticity."

The Cruel Intentions actress went on to reflect, expressing her gratitude.

"I'm very, very lucky. Everyone's experience with MS is different," she told Stellar. "I think I do have a certain place [to speak publicly]. My big mouth likes to see what I can do about stigma."

Blair first revealed she had been diagnosed with MS -- a "potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system)," per the Mayo Clinic -- in October 2018, sharing that she received her diagnosis the previous August. According to Mayo Clinic, MS can cause symptoms such as weakness, numbness, trouble walking, and vision changes

Earlier this year, the Legally Blonde star -- who shares son Arthur, 14, with ex Jason Bleick -- shared that she was "truly in remission" from the disease while speaking with People at The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April.

"I am doing amazingly well," Blair told the outlet. "I've been feeling great for about a year."

While her health has clearly been on the upswing, she added that she now feels "well enough to really, genuinely ... I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn't so scary."

With that renewed strength and a very different experience in the present, The Sweetest Things star finds herself looking at the future through a fresh lens, as well, sharing that she's not really been doing that "since the diagnosis.