7 Stars Who Had Their Careers Predicted By Psychics

The future can be unpredictable -- which is why some people turn to psychics for a little guidance about what’s to come. Plenty of celebrities have admitted to believing in psychic abilities and quite a few have seen those prophecies come to fruition. In fact, these stars say that psychics totally predicted their career paths, from how they’d become famous to when they’d land their big break. While not everyone has faith in these fortune tellers, these stars say they got it all right.

Mariska Hargitay

Before Mariska Hargitay made it big, she always thought she would be a comedic actress or a sitcom star -- that is, until a psychic told her otherwise. Looking back, Mariska says she was living in L.A. auditioning for shows like Seinfeld and Friends but during a trip to New York, she met with a psychic who told her she needed to pursue drama.

“I’m in L.A., struggling actor [wondering] what am I going to do?” Mariska said on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast. “I came to New York ... And then I met with this psychic. Everyone said to me, ‘Oh my gosh, Mariska, you have to meet with this psychic. He’s amazing.’ ... I drove out somewhere on Long Island to this man and I went there and he started saying all this amazing stuff to me.”

She continued, “I was listening to him really intently like this. He said to me ... 'You see that face you’re doing right now? You see that face?' I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘You’re going to be famous for that face. You’re moving to New York and you’re gonna be famous for that face.’ I said, ‘Uh, no.’ I live in L.A. and I’m going to be a comedian. Six months later, swear to God… I got SVU.”

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey received a message from a psychic about the future of her career before the premiere of Yellowjackets. Looking back, Melanie says the psychic predicted that the show would be a breakthrough moment for her -- and they were right.

“This sounds so crazy but I talked to a psychic, who I love, and she told me this was gonna happen,” she told InStyle. “It had been months and months since we shot the [Yellowjackets] pilot, and she said, ‘That show’s gonna get picked up and it’s gonna be really big, and you’re gonna enter into a time in your career that you thought, if this didn’t happen when you were 25, it was never going to happen. It’s about to happen.’”

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow’s meeting with a psychic changed the trajectory of her career. While she was in the process of auditioning for Hairspray, she admits that she completely “bombed” when it came time to sing. Looking back, Brittany admits she was “nervous and [her] voice cracked” -- and even director Adam Shankman told her it wasn’t good.

Brittany almost gave up on the role until she remembered what a psychic had told her a few years prior. That psychic had predicted that the actress “was going to be in a huge movie with an iconic, beautiful blonde woman playing my mother.” Realizing Michelle Pfeiffer would be the one to play her mom in the movie, Brittany called Adam and begged for a second chance.

“He will attest to this because it’s such a crazy story. I said, ‘I went to the psychic. And I know this sounds insane, but the psychic told me that I’m going to play Michelle Pfeiffer’s daughter, basically. And he said, ‘That is the craziest story. You’re so insane that I’m gonna let you audition again,’” she told Variety. “That’s how I got the role. So when in doubt, go to a psychic.”

Deborra-Lee Furness

Deborra-Lee Furness grew up in Australia but after graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, she decided to move to Hollywood to try to get her big break. But after years of rejection, she was growing tired of America and decided to seek guidance from a psychic. Those words of advice ended up changing her life.

“I had it with Hollywood and I saw a psychic and she said, ‘You have to go back to Australia. Just don’t question me, you have to go back. So I came back and literally everything the psychic said came true. Like the work was in abundance and then I got this show Corelli. They told me this guy [Hugh Jackman] was going to be my costar ... and the rest was history,” Not An Overnight Success podcast.

Greg Wise

Before Greg Wise starred in the 1995 movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, he was told by a psychic friend that the next role he accepted would be life changing. He ended up joining the cast of the film, where the psychic said he would meet “the one, the love of [his] life” on set. While he at first thought it was his costar Kate Winslet, it ended up actually being Emma Thompson.

“Before he did the job, he went to see a friend of his who was a bit witchy and she said he would meet his future partner on the film,” Greg said on The Graham Norton Show. “He assumed it wasn’t me because I was married and quite a lot older than him so he thought it might be Kate.”

She added that Greg and Kate went on a date, revealing, “She was so bored, and he thought, ‘This isn’t going to work, who can it be?’ Then things happened [between us] that probably shouldn’t have happened and it’s been 25 years in May.”

Tina Turner

The first time Tina Turner met with a psychic, they predicted her future career. Looking back before her passing, Tina says that in the ’60s, a psychic told her that she was going to be a massive star -- and predicted her future husband Ike Turner’s fall from grace.

“You will be among the biggest of stars. A partner of yours will fall, like a leaf from a tree in autumn. You will survive and go on,” she recalled the psychic saying, per People.

Billy Bob Thornton

Before Billy Bob Thornton made it big, his psychic mother predicted that he was going to be a star. Looking back, Billy Bob says his very “intuitive” mother told him he was destined to win an Oscar, long before he even considered acting.