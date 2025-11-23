Try Guys' Alum Ned Fulmer Reveals 12-Year Health Battle After Opening Up About Cheating Scandal

Instagram

Just three months after breaking his silence about the cheating scandal that ended his career with the popular Try Guys YouTube channel, Fulmer is opening up about his "completely overwhelming" and "life-changing" health battle for the first time.

Ned Fulmer is opening up about another difficult chapter in his life after recently breaking his silence on the cheating scandal that ended his time with the popular Try Guys YouTube team. On Sunday, he revealed he's been battle a "life-changing" diagnosis for more than a decade.

Speaking with Us Weekly before dropping a video on YouTube where he opened up about it, Fulmer told the outlet, "I have MS."

He explained that it's been 12 years since he experienced his first symptoms of multiple sclerosis, leading to a diagnosis. In 2013, "it started just by numbness and tingling in my hands that spread to my arms and chest and back."

He explained that he was sent home after his first visit with these symptoms and told to come back if it continued to progress. Later, after he woke up one day and didn't have "the strength to stand up and walk," Fulmer said he returned to the doctor and got an MRI.

"It was completely overwhelming and sudden," the 38-year-old said of his diagnosis, and the progression of the disease. "I mean, I was an able-bodied person that could run and play sports and was very physically active, and all of a sudden having weakness to the point of being able to move my legs one way but not another way was shocking."

He said that he underwent "amazing" and "pretty extreme" treatments which actually saw him experience marked improvement. "Over time, I started to get better. And then one day, I realized I could move my legs back and forth again, and it felt like a miracle," he told the outlet. "By the time a year later, it was sort of a relief to just have that clarity."

He said he now manages his disease with an oral medication takes twice a day, which his body finds "much more tolerable" than injectables. The treatment has also given him improvements with his ongoing symptoms, allowing him to live his life as fully as possible.

"The ongoing sensory symptoms are like numbness and tingling in my fingers that are fortunately at a low enough level that pretty much, I’m able to ignore them," he said, though he does have to work on making sure he manages alcohol use, stress and sleep to minimize flare-ups, "and I'm sure a lot of other people that have MS can relate to that."

He said that with his symptoms "stable for the moment," he's been able to enjoy activities participating in sports in the backyard or even climbing into a bounce house with his two kids Wesley, 7 and Finn, 4.

Ned shares his kids with Ariel Fulmer, with whom he separated after a "consensual workplace relationship" in 2022 both rocked the Try Guys and his marriage. Three months after that admission, Fulmer opened up to People in September 2025 about where things are now with the couple.

He said that after the scandal broke, he retreated from social media to try and work on his marriage, calling it "devastating to work through and to realize how much pain I had caused her." While they are "not a couple," as he put it, Fulmer said their connection is "certainly stronger than it was," as they focus on co-parenting and work toward friendship.

"People ask me, 'Do you forgive Ned for what he did?'," Ariel said on the premiere episode of his Rock Bottom podcast, per USA Today, "and the answer is no, absolutely not. How can you forgive somebody for lying to you, for cheating on you."

In his discussion with Us Weekly over the weekend, Fulmer said that his MS diagnosis has opened him to having more "understanding of what people maybe are going through," as well as learning to "take nothing for granted." He said that he's become more aware that "you never know what someone might be suffering from silently on the inside."

"My heart goes out to people that are affected by this or any other kind of more silent disease because it’s just a lot of fear that people carry, that I’ve carried," he told the magazine.

For now, he's staying "grateful for all the things" he has, from family to what he's capable of doing. "There’s always something horrible that could happen to you in the future," he explained. "I could get hit by a bus just as much as I could have a relapse. So why should I let my life be controlled by it?"