Kim Kardashian Gets Soaked in Vintage Alexander McQueen Dress During Sizzling Photo Shoot

The SKIMS founder is once again making waves in the fashion community – using unique, vintage pieces for unconventional purposes.

Kim Kardashian took a dip in the ocean, but opted for a vintage Alexander McQueen dress instead of a swimsuit.

The Kardashian sister shared an Instagram post on Sunday, November 23rd that was captioned, "shipwrecked in rio." The post consisted of 12 photos, eight which featured Kim posing in the water. Some images showcased the SKIMS founder floating, while others captured her walking out of the water and a few of her staring directly into the camera. All of them showed off her sensational figure and camera-ready smolder.

Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, shared her thoughts on her older sister’s photoshoot, commenting, "You are such a freak for being in that water at night! It’s SUPER DARK outside in those pictures!! Are you well?"

The 45-year-old sourced her 2003 Spring/Summer Alexander McQueen dress from One of a Kind Archive, which is also followed by some of the biggest Hollywood names – including Lindsay Lohan and Charli xcx.

The gown comes from the same line as the dress Kim wore to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and she even included an image of the two pieces side by side. The dress is one of the multiple times that the business mogul upset the fashion community, as there were only two of its kind in esistence. Following the backlash, she revealed that the dress was a gift from her ex-husband, Kanye West.

The Alexander McQueen 2003 S/S line was largely inspired by water. The original runway show even opened with a video of a girl plunging into water, which Kim shared a screenshot from and fans deduced was the inspiration behind her shoot. The dress is considered a staple in the brand’s history, even previously being displayed at The Met.