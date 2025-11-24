Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Blames Kody Brown's Exes For His Feud With His Kids

Instagram/Getty

"There's a phrase I heard, 'The knife of the father is never out of the heart of his children,'" Kody Brown told told Robyn. "That breaks my heart. I wish so badly that I could've fixed things with my own dad while he was alive."

Robyn Brown is pointing fingers at who is to blame for Kody Brown's estrangement from most of his adult children.

On the November 23 episode of Sister Wives, Robyn and Kody are seen discussing the current rocky situation between his grown kids.

"I think there's some hurt feelings and misunderstandings and some influencing that's been happening," Robyn shared in a conversation with Kody.

"Some pretty intense influencing," she added, referring to his exes Christine and Janelle Brown.

Kody then began to cry as he thought about the current relationship he has with some of his children.

"I told Grandma Cheryl once, I said, 'Cheryl, what I would do, what I would give to sit down to have a couple beers with my dad.' And she just looked at me and said, 'I think he would have really liked that.'"

However, Christine has a different opinion on her role in the situation.

"I'm just exhausted and so tired of being blamed for how his kids feel about him. It's his responsibility and not mine," Christine said during a confessional in the episode.

"Look, I wish I had a lot of influence on my adult children. Boy, things would be really different," Janelle said in her own confessional.

However, Robyn is adamant Christine and Janelle's children have been influenced by their moms.

"I don't think parents actually completely realize how much little things they say actually influence the way their children think about the other parent," Robyn detailed in a confessional. "And in plural marriage, Dad's not around the same amount as Mom."

Robyn became emotional when recalling Kody's broken relationship with some of his children.

"When I see Kody being rejected by his kids, I see myself," Robyn added during the TLC series.

"My dad, Paul, married my mom when I was about 9 years old. Paul was absolutely wonderful to me."

Robyn continued: "And while I was angry and did reject my biological father for years, I do understand how much I needed him and still would love to have him in my life and in my kids' life."

Robyn revealed she looks more like her biological father than her mother, which caused her to breakdown.

Earlier in the season, Janelle revealed that her and Kody's oldest daughter, Madison Brush, hasn't spoken to Kody in years.