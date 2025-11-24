View on Marjorie Taylor Greene Announcing Resignation Before Epstein Files Release: Clever or Quitter?

The women of 'The View' are all over the place as they try to make sense of MTG's announcement that she's resigning from her House seat in mid-January with another year to go on her term.

Sunny Hostin thinks Marjorie Taylor Green is up to something, Ana Navarro thinks she wants out of the "horrible political climate," Sara Haines wonders if she feels "homeless" in her own party after fighting for the Epstein Files release, and Alyssa Farah Griffin says she's "bowing out of the fight too quickly."

In other words, the women of The View were all over the place during Monday's show as they tried to make sense of the bombshell announcement from MTG -- after spending weeks going on every network and show, including this one -- that she would be resigning from her seat in the House of Representatives in early January, a full year before her term is up.

Alyssa kicked off the conversation by marveling that MTG would fight so hard to see the Epstein Files released, earning the wrath of President Trump and his MAGA acolytes along the way, only to announce she was stepping away before they've been released.

"The Department of Justice has a 30-day window to turn over these files to Congress, which will bring us to about mid-to-late December," Alyssa noted. "She's now resigning in early January from her seat, but we all expect the DOJ is going to stonewall, so you're getting out of the fight before the fight is over?"

She also pointed out that at one point Greene said she talked about "potentially reading the client list on the House floor because she'd be protected by immunity. She's going to be giving that up."

"You have power in Congress that as a private citizen you're not going to have," she argued, before acknowledging the speculation out there that maybe Greene was stepping down from her House seat to run for another office like Senate, governor, or even president.

When Joy Behar asked Sunny if she thought MTG was working an ulterior motive, she quickly said yes, explaining, "Look, she's a big age. She's in her 50s, and I think people that are big ages don't just change miraculously overnight. They just change their behaviors to get what they want."

Instead, Sunny explained, she thinks Green is "a little more clever than I gave her credit for," and that this is her angling for a Senate seat without being part of a possible Blue Wave in next year's midterms. She noted reports that Trump told MTG he wouldn't back her run for Senate preceding her sudden turn from MAGA.

"I just don't believe her," she argued. "If you think about it, she came here, she talked about SNAP benefits and her constituents and the Affordable Care Act. Well, she voted for the Big Beautiful Bill. She knew very well that the Affordable Care Act was going to be gutted."

"So I think she's someone who's pretty clever," Sunny concluded, "and she's running for Senator, governor, or the president."

Admitting that she's often called "naive," Ana nevertheless stood by her belief that maybe MTG has had some kind of awakening. "I do think that the Charlie Kirk assassination was an a-ha moment for her in terms of do I really want to be part of this horrible political climate," she asserted, "and the weaponizing of government and of speech and all of that stuff."

Sara had a more mixed response, combining a little of both Sunny and Ana's takes with a slightly more cynical reason behind them. "I think the extent of her clever was getting out while she's on top," she argued, referring to the pending Epstein File release.

As it stands, she noted that MTG is already wealthy -- with Sunny emphasizing that she's made $25 million since joining Congress -- and that "she just doesn't need it," referring to the headache of trying to compete against an opponent and Trump in a primary.

On top of that, Green is politically "homeless" after taking a hard stand on Epstein. "For the longest time she sat on the side of 'We have a common enemy, that's how we win elections, and we hate the other side,'" she explained. "When she started to see daylight and could see some reconciliation, like some parts she might have agreed on, the loyalty ended for her. So she no longer had a team."

"She does not identify as Democrat; she's very conservative. She is a Republican and the Republicans have left her homeless," she continued. "So I think at that point, you leave while you're ahead. I don't necessarily think she wants to do politics, who would in this day and age."

"My thing is, unless she's fading into oblivions, my guess is she's gonna want to be out there on TV and be a voice. You're gonna get the same hate from Donald Trump," Alyssa argued.

So their bottom line was that they didn't have one. Everyone has their own theory as to just what Greene is up to. Is she saying goodbye to public life, to politics, or is she planning a bigger move? And if it's the latter, is she waiting until after the 2026 midterms, fighting for a Senate seat and maybe the presidency in 2028? Or will she just retire young and enjoy her millions?