'Wicked: For Good' Dorothy Is Revealed As Actress Shares Photos of 'Life-Changing Experience'

Fans of Wicked: For Good now know who played Dorothy in the film.

For those who have seen the highly anticipated Part 2 to Wicked, you will be aware that audiences never see the face of the actress who plays Dorothy in the film.

The movie's credits list Bethany Weaver as the actress behind the role and just a few days after the film's premiere, she wrote on Instagram that portraying Dorothy was a "life changing experience" that has changed her "for good."

Along with a number of images of herself in the iconic Dorothy blue checkered dress -- newly reimagined by American costume designer Paul Tazewell -- Weaver shared photos of her on set with the other actors.

"This has been a life changing experience, it's changed me in so many ways and most importantly, for good," Weaver wrote alongside behind-the-scenes photos.

"It's been an honor to carry the legacy of the brilliant women before me who have stepped into these shoes, and embarked on the yellow brick road. I hope I have made them proud. Thank you for the sheer volume of love, kind messages and support from all of my friends and family and the glorious wicked fans, I love you all so much!"

The film's director, Jon M. Chu made it clear he didn't want the film's Dorothy to take away from whoever fans believed their Dorothy was, such as Judy Garland from The Wizard of Oz.

"I didn't want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with," Chu told PEOPLE, adding that ultimately, the story is "still Elphaba and Glinda’s journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of it."

Cynthia Erivo shared that she agreed with this idea: "I think that's such a wonderful thing to do, because then everyone gets to keep the Dorothy that they know," Erivo told Empire Magazine.

However, now fans can picture Weaver if they wish after she shared glimpses of her time on set as Dorothy.