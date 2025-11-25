DWTS's Robert Irwin Opens Up About Love Life, Shares Why Dating Is 'Challenging'

Getty

Robert Irwin is opening up about his love life.

In an interview with The New York Times, the Australian conservationist -- who is a finalist on Dancing with the Stars -- got candid about dating in the spotlight.

"Holy moly, that's so challenging to navigate," Robert said, noting that "anything you do will be on TikTok the next day."

As the son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, Robert grew up in the spotlight, but has vowed never to "change" who he is, saying he's the same person off camera.

"I never change what I say, what I do, who I am one bit, wherever I am," he said, before stressing that he has "no persona to hide behind."

"It's just me, and I stand by who I am," he shared.

The 21-year-old is among the five finalists on the current season of Dancing with the Stars, with the Season 34 Mirrorball winner being crowned on the three-hour finale Tuesday night.

Robert -- who is paired with pro Witney Carson -- has continued to be a fan-favorite throughout the competition, especially among many young female viewers, according to Witney, who shared back at the beginning of the season in September that she had been receiving DMs from fans wanting to date her celebrity partner.

"Girls, I love ya, thank you for the applications through somehow my email and flooding the DMs. "If I could line you all up with Robert, I would because you're all 10/10 perfect cuties," she wrote on her Instagram Stories in late September, per People, before jokingly adding, "We are currently dancing our lives away so we are unable to respond. Robert for The Bachelor?! Idk this is too stressful for me to handle lol!"

However, Robert had fans buzzing after he was paired with Season 32 winner Xochitl Gomez during the 20th anniversary episode, and the two performed a jive, with judge Derek Hough noting that the pair had noticeable "chemistry."



Robert addressed the romance speculation while speaking with TMZ -- and didn't confirm or deny the rumors.

"We had the best time! That dance was so much fun," he said, before going on to describe their routine has having so much "energy" and being so "fun."