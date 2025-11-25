Dancing with the Stars' Ezra Sosa Accepts Date From Stranger On TikTok

Getty/TikTok

"Okay divas, honestly he's adorable," Ezra replied to the TikTok user who listed reasons as to why Ezra should go on a date with him.

The end of Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars might not be all that bittersweet for Ezra Sosa.

As the pro-dancer prepares for the grand finale on Tuesday, November 25, he accepted a date from a fellow Utah man on TikTok.

Kyler Rogers made a post on November 14 that said: "This video is for Ezra Sosa and Ezra Sosa ONLY. Here are a few reasons why you should let me take you out on a date."

"1. I also was raised Mormon, so we can bond over our shared trauma. 2. I'm located locally (Utah). 3. I'm no DWTS pro, but my friends can arrest that these hips don’t lie. 4. I’ll trade you 10 votes next week, for 1 date," he concluded, before adding: "Sounds fair enough?"

The post racked up over 250k likes before Ezra noticed the gallery himself and finally shared his thoughts on the romantic gesture.

"okay divas, honestly he's adorable. i'm stuck in la for the show right now, but once everything settles and i'm in utah again, i'll happily take him out. :)," Ezra shared.

At the time of writing, Ezra's comment alone had over 75k likes.

It comes after the 25-year-old reality star joked about there being "hundreds" of women sending him DMs, however hasn't received a single offer from a "dude."

