Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Daughter's Boyfriend Laid Two Eggs: 'It Had a Shell and a Yolk!'

Getty

Kate Beckinsale is under the impression some humans can lay eggs.

The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night where she recalled the time her daughter Lily Mo Sheen's boyfriend laid two eggs within one week.

The bizarre series of events happened after Kate had been dealing with the heartbreaking loss of her parents, her father to a heart attack and mother to cancer.

"I was like, 'OK, you're trying to pull focus off the cancer.' But it had a shell and a yolk," she insisted.

"Not out of his mouth or ears, it came out the route it would come out a hen… He went to the bathroom and then was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg."

Kimmel -- understandably confused -- questioned if it was "a British thing." However, the boyfriend -- whom Kate didn't name -- is from New Jersey.

Jimmy then asked: "Are you sure it wasn't one of his testicles?"

Kate then revealed that her daughter's boyfriend was "genuinely scared" by what had happened. He then "crushed it, to see what was inside" and discovered "a yolk… like a hard-boiled one kind of cooked inside him."

A week later, she said she got a text from her daughter that read, "He's done it again."

The actress admitted she does believe the story and noted that it worked as a "distraction" to her personal struggles as the boy seemed "so genuinely scared" both times. When he insisted he wasn't putting her on, she said, she even texted several doctors she knew about the seeming medical mystery.

She even showed Jimmy a photo of the eggs however she didn't show the audience as it was "a little bit gross" and "quite medical."