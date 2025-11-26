Jenny McCarthy Reveals She Has Had 'Nine Surgeries' This Year: 'Been Pretty Unlucky'

Getty

Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her horrific health journey over the past year.

The 53-year-old's Thanksgiving will have a whole different feeling of gratitude this year as she wraps up a year during which she has had numerous surgeries after discovering a bone infection.

"I've had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth," she revealed to PEOPLE. "I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs."

She revealed to the publication that it all started with a failed ceramic dental implant.

"My teeth were falling out, implants falling out. They finally had to dig into my jawbone and chipped away, and found I had a deep bone infection. I've been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only," she added.

Jenny and her husband recently released their annual holiday card, which featured Jenny looking amazing in a bikini.

"I had two more mouth surgeries even after that photo was taken," she says. "I've been pretty unlucky."

"As of now, I'm able to chew again, but every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again, I'd be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up, and at the same time I was getting these growths popping up on my eyeballs," she said.

"People should actually feel a little sorry for me!"

However, she is looking forward to spending quality time with her family for the holidays as she and her husband have found it difficult to align their schedules.

"I've been shooting The Masked Singer in Los Angeles, he's been in Canada with Boston Blue. So it's been tricky and difficult, which means Thanksgiving and Christmas will mean more to us than ever this year. It's just me and him, at home in Chicago, me cooking a bird, and enjoying each other," she said before adding she will be enjoying more than the soft mashed potatoes.