Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jessi Ngatikaura Reveals Meaning Behind Demi Engemann's 'Fruity Pebbles'

"What my husband and I did one-time behind closed doors, was a consensual and private experience in our marriage," Demi slammed back at her former best friend.

Things are getting dirty in Utah, and we're not talking about dirty sodas.

The cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was already bringing the drama -- before they even got renewed for a fourth season -- with Jessi Ngatikaura revealing a long-kept secret of former best friend Demi Engemann's sex life.

After Demi took to social media to claim the reality show is "scripted" -- following a chaotic third season between the pair -- Jessi took matters into her own hands and revealed the alleged meaning behind Demi's "Fruity Pebbles."

"Since she wants to be petty and be an asshole, I think I am just going to go ahead and say that grandpa Bret likes to drink her piss like it is dirty soda," Jessi said via Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

She chose to reveal the meaning behind the innuendo after a fan asked her to finally reveal the true meaning of the statement kept secret since Season 1.

Demi responded to the comments on her Instagram story, calling it a "private" moment between her and her husband.

"What my husband and I did one-time behind closed doors, was a consensual and private experience in our marriage," Demi wrote. "I won't let a private act between my husband and I be a distraction from a serious act that I did not consent to.”

Demi went on to say that she shared this information with Jessi "two years ago" in confidence.

"It's very telling that she’s choosing to break storyline and bring it up now, only after her own affair has come to light," she continued, referencing the hairstylist's recent affair with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette.

Demi then called Jessi "desperate" as she tried to shift the "attention away from her own behavior."

For avid fans of the reality show, they would remember the "Fruity Pebbles" story when Whitney Leavitt gave Demi and Bret a box of fruity cereal. During the episode, Demi revealed how she thought the gift was "tacky."

This current drama began after Demi insinuated that the Hulu show was heavily scripted in an Instagram Reel she posted over the weekend.

Jessi then responded: "Honey, just because you script YOURSELF doesn't mean our show is scripted. This behavior, level of delusion and downward spiral should be studied." Jessi then posted her video in response to a comment Demi left under another creator's video, in which she wrote, "Jessi's somewhere punching air right now that Lisa [Vanderpump] is talking about me and not her."

