The View’s Ana Navarro Shocks Co-Host By Agreeing with Trump Cabinet Member on Airport Dress Code

"I am tired of seeing people’s ass cheeks," the commentator shared after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy suggested airport drama could be alleviated by dressing nicer.

As Wednesday, November 26th, the day before Thanksgiving, marks the busiest travel day of the year, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy -- and The View co-hosts -- are talking about the proper way to travel.

The ABC personalities chimed in on Duffy's press conference, in which he encouraged Thanksgiving travelers to dress nicely for their flights, as "it encourages us all to behave a little better." The politician explained, "Whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt [...] Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas when we come to the airport."

Of course, the ladies of The View had their responses ready, with Joy Behar quickly chiming in with, "I wonder if Sean Duffy would say that if he had to sit through a nine hour flight in a bra and girdle." However, the table became quickly surprised when Ana Navarro said, "Take my temperature because I am going to agree with a Trump cabinet member."

Navarro then further explained her case: "I fly four times a week sometimes. I am tired of seeing people's ass cheeks. And I go through Miami [...] In Miami, people are half-naked on a good day."

The 53-year-old commentator then gave an example of, "A lot of people in skin tight, skin colored leggings -- they look naked. I don’t think that’s appropriate." Behar quickly diffused any tension with, "Okay, I won’t wear them anymore. She’s so fussy."

Navarro’s remarks followed after multiple of her co-hosts countered Duffy. Sara Haines stated that it does not make sense to expect the American people to dress up like it is the "golden age of travel," when those decades, such as the 1950s, included multiple luxuries. She shared facts about how airplanes used to have five inches more space per customer, flights typically only had 20 passengers, and they were treated to full meals with caviar and champagne.

Sunny Hostin followed Haines, making the argument that Duffy should be more worried about hiring air traffic controllers, giving them better compensation and benefits. She also said airport craziness is also about to increase as President Trump takes away customer compensation -- monetary benefits if one’s flight was significantly delayed.

Following Navarro’s remarks, she also got into a discussion with Haines about wearing pajamas in the airport. Navarro confidently exclaimed, "If you are over age six, you should not be in a onesie in the airport. Haines then joked, "I wear onesies out at night."

Alyssa Farrah Griffin then brought the conversation back to politics after Behar asked, "Sean Duffy is talking about lack of civility. Doesn't he work for a guy who just called a reporter a piggy?"

While Griffin did input that she would not wear pajamas while traveling, she then told Duffy that he should take up his issues with his fellow cabinet members -- before pulling a video of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being barefoot in an airport. "Can you think of the bacteria on those hooves just being spread around?!," getting a lot of laughter from the audience. "The suit does not fix the bare feet," she joked after saying that the Secretary of Health doubled down on the video.