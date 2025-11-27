Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West 'Never Once Called' Kids, Feels Like 'Snapping' Over His Behavior

Hulu

On The Kardashians, Kim vents to both Scott Disick and producers about her ex's "frustrating" comments about her -- as Scott jokes that the way she "bottles" up her emotions could be the reason why her butt is "so big."

Kim Kardashian gave some insight into how Kanye West's public comments about her have affected her behind closed doors.

On Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, Kim was seen venting to both Scott Disick and the show's producers about her ex, who has claimed in the past that he's been unable to see their shared children. The two are parents to North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6.

"By the way, I'm sorry about all that you're going through. It looks stressful," Disick said while the two shared a car ride together, not mentioning West by name. "I mean, I see some stuff and it's like, f--k,'" he added, as Kim admitted it "is hard."

In a confessional, a producer then noted that her "ex is very loud out there."

"I just can't really engage, I think it's just for the better," Kim responded, before cutting back to her convo with Scott.

"By the way, never once called," Kardashian then said of West, adding, "I mean, I always encourage a relationship, but a healthy one."

After saying it's "just frustrating that my character as a mom" is called into question, she said, "Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can't. I just can't."

In another confessional, Kim concluded that her "only focus and job is really just to be strong for my kids."

Elsewhere in the episode, Scott wondered how Kardashian "has been able to stay so calm during pretty much anything" -- concluding, "She's able to bottle up her emotions. Not sure where they go. Maybe she's tucking them under her butt, that's why it’s so big."