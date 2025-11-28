Celine Dion Gives Fans Rare Update Amid Battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome

Instagram

"Slow down, take a deep breath, and give thanks," Celine said to fans on Instagram in a video, before they shared their joy for the singer's wellbeing in the comments.

Céline Dion is feeling thankful during the holidays.

The 57-year-old singer took to Instagram to share some words of wisdom for Thanksgiving and the holidays.

"There's something so powerful about gathering with the people you love, whether around a full table over the phone or even just in your heart," the "My Heart Will Go On" singer said.

"I'm so thankful to my family and our moments together that mean the world to me," she told her fans.

The singer -- who is currently battling stiff-person syndrome -- emphasized that the holidays were a time to "slow down, take a deep breath, and give thanks."

Dion concluded: "Happy Thanksgiving, from me and my family, to you and yours."

"Wishing everyone a beautiful and peaceful Thanksgiving! May your day be filled with love, gratitude, and precious moments with the people who mean the most to you," Dion wrote in her caption.

Fans flooded Dion's post sharing their well wishes to the Grammy-award winning artist.

"And we are thankful for YOU and to see you healthy again. love you @celinedion <3," one social media user wrote.

While another added: "She looks so good!!!!"

Dion was first diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022. She returned to the stage at the 2024 Olympics amid her battle.