Jessie J Breaks Down in Tears On Stage As She Marks 4 Years Since Miscarriage

Getty

"Today marks four years that I lost my baby," the singer said, getting emotional before singing her new track, "Comes in Waves," which is about her 2021 miscarriage.

Jessie J is reflecting on suffering a heartbreaking loss as she debuts new music amid her battle with breast cancer.

During her London show on Thursday, the singer became emotional as she introduced her new song "Comes in Waves," revealing it's about her 2021 miscarriage, per a video obtained by the Daily Mail.

"Today marks four years that I lost my baby," Jessie, 37, said in the footage. "I don’t know if anyone has gone through the same thing, but if you have, or you know someone close to you and you saw it, it's really f--kng bad."

"It's something that you can't ever really prepare to go through, and so this song is for anybody that needs that hug. I hope this song can help you as it's helped me. It's called 'Comes in Waves,' she continued, appearing to wipe her tears as the music began.

In the emotional track, Jessie -- whose real name is Jessica Cornish -- sings about loss and navigating her grief as she wonders what could have been.

"It comes in waves, like I'm drownin' in a love I crave that you gave to me / And I hate how much I miss the future that we never made," she sings in the chorus. "I'm holdin' on to hope with me everywhere I go / Comes in waves, next time you come to me I'll make a place for you to stay."

In November 2021, the "Price Tag" singer revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.' By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…," she wrote alongside a photo of her holding up a positive pregnancy test, per People. "After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔."

"This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don't know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me," she added in part.

Two years later, Jessie announced that she was pregnant. The "Bang Bang" singer welcomed a baby boy, Sky, with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman in May 2023.

In June 2025, Jessie revealed she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in a post on Instagram.

"Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding onto the word early," she shared in a video, above.

"I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it," she added. "One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories. I'm an open book."

In the time since, Jessie has continued to keep her fans updated on her journey, including undergoing a mastectomy.

Amid her health battles and after devastating losses, including her miscarriage and losing her friend and bodyguard Dave to suicide in 2018, she's opening up about her struggles through music, releasing her sixth studio album, Don't Tease Me with a Good Time.

"I started writing this album 6 years ago AND IT’S OUT NOWWWWWWWW!!! DON’T TEASE ME WITH A GOOD TIME!!! 🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀💿💿💿💿💿💿," she captioned an Instagram video that featured footage from the recording process, which she posted on Friday. "What I went and have been through to get to this point, to this moment only I will truly ever know. But that’s what I am celebrating in this moment. I didn’t quit. Man was I close in moments but I didn’t!!! I did it!!! We did it!!! Thank you to everyone who supported making this happen."

"I’m sobbing posting this. Like happy ugly proud tears," she added. "Link is in bio for you to listen, come and cry with me 🫂😭😂."