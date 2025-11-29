Vanessa Hudgens Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Cole Tucker: 'I Did It'

Instagram

"Big shout out to all the moms. It's truly incredible what our bodies can do," she captioned a sweet photo of herself smiling after giving birth.

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker!

On Saturday, the actress announced on Instagram that she and her husband had welcomed their second child together.

"Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is," Hudgens, 36, wrote alongside photo of herself smiling while lying in a hospital bed as she held Tucker's hand. "Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do ❤️."

The High School Musical star's fans and celebrity pals alike took to the comments section of her post to congratulate her and Tucker on their new bundle of joy.

"Congrats angel ❤️❤️❤️ Love you!!!!," wrote Hudgens' High School Musical co-star, Monique Coleman.

"Congrats Vanessa! Super Mom vibes," fellow Disney alum Aly Michalka commented.

"Congratulations gorgeous mama bear. Well done. It’s truly a miracle. 😘😘❤️," Jurnee Smollett wrote, while Zoey Deutch added, "CONGRATS ❤️❤️❤️.

Mario Lopez also commented, writing, "Congrats!❤️." Meanwhile, Christina Ricci called Hudgen's photo the "cutest delivery pic ever!!."

While Hudgens did not reveal any details about the new addition to her family, she did share that she popped a blood vessel in her eye during labor. The Caliwater co-founder posted a selfie seemingly post-labor that revealed a blood vessel had burst in one of her eyes.

"Labor. Poppin out babies and blood vessels loooool," she wrote over the photo, above.

The news of Hudgens and Tucker welcoming baby number two comes after the former shared a Thanksgiving post of herself seemingly on vacation, which led some fans to speculate that she had given birth, although it's unclear when the photo was taken.

"How I feel. Very grateful. Very happy. And (not pictured) very tired lol happy thanksgiving everyone ❤️," she captioned the photo, below. "I hope everyone had a lovely day in gratitude."

Hudgens and Tucker announced in July that they were expecting their second child together in a joint Instagram post.

"Round two!!!!" Hudgens captioned the Instagram post at the time.

Hudgens and Tucker began dating in 2020, and tied the knot in December 2023.

Just a few months later, Hudgens revealed she was expecting her first child at the 2024 Oscars in March 2024, showing off her baby bump on the red carpet.

In July 2024, Hudgens and Tucker welcomed their first child, whose name they've kept private.