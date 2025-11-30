Ed Sheeran Had 4-Hour 'Catch-Up' with Taylor Swift After Learning About Her Engagement Online

Getty

Sheeran says he ran into Swift about a week after he found out about her engagement to Travis Kelce on Instagram, "and then I saw her and you talk in person."

Ed Sheeran isn't phased by the fact that he only learned about Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce at the same time as most of the rest of the world; when the couple made the big announcement on Instagram.

Swift has since gone on record as admitting she totally forgot to reach out to her long time good friend, but added that he's not the easiest person to reach as he's almost completely offline -- including cell phones -- which he's admitted. Now, in a new interview with Access Hollywood, Sheeran detailed what happened.

"My way of viewing it is like, me and Taylor are mates, and I will see her," Sheeran said of not hearing about the news beforehand. And I saw her a week after that happened. So I did that interview and then I saw her and you talk in person."

The interview he's referring to is the viral moment when he told Andy Cohen during an event for the SiriusXM Small Stage Series concert in New York, as detailed by Page Six, that he found out on "Instagram."

"Instagram? Like everyone else? You didn’t even get a DM in advance?" Cohen asked, shocked, to which Sheeran confirmed, "No."

Talking with Access Hollywood, Sheeran explained why he stays as disconnected digitally as he does -- he famously has not used a cellphone since 2015. "I kind of feel like being in touch with everyone — sort of — you lose actual human connection," he explained.

That's why his regular "catch-ups" with Swift are so meaningful for him. "When I saw Taylor, we had like a four-hour catch-up and it's life stuff, rather than … you know what I mean."

He also wasn't bothered by finding out after-the-fact, telling the outlet, "I'm not self-conscious about my relationship with her. We've been friends for very, very many years. We're super close and we see each other when we see each other."

"When we see each other, we lock back into where we left off," he added. Sheeran and Swift first became friends when he opened for her on her Red Tour back in 2012, and they've maintained a close bond since.

Swift, too, was asked about Sheeran finding out about the engagement through social media, saying much the same thing during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "He doesn't have a phone," she explained. "And this is one thing I love about him. It's very eccentric. Love it."

"But when I'm going through saying, 'Hey, who should we call? Who should we FaceTime?' I'm going through my texts and being like, 'Who have I texted within the last like, month of my life?'" she added, explaining how she missed reaching out to him.

She said that he was someone she could only reach via email, and he has to track down an iPad if they want to set up a FaceTime call. When she realized what had happened, she said she felt terrible. "He's like family, I love him, but he doesn't have a phone!"