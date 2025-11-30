Whitney Leavitt Addresses Jen Affleck DWTS Voting Diss, Says Fans Will See BTS Drama in Season 4

Getty

The upcoming fourth season of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' was partially filmed while the MomTok stars were competing on 'Dancing with the Stars,' with Leavitt saying of Affleck she doesn't even know if they have a relationship right now; it's "not great."

Whitney Leavitt may be done with her latest reality television foray after a sixth place finish on Dancing with the Stars, but the semifinalist is already teasing that MomTok fans will definitely want to tune in to the upcoming Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for all the behind-the-scenes scoop.

Leavitt's DWTS casting was fodder for controversy from the moment it happened, as she very blatantly admitted that the only reason she agreed to return to filming for Season 3 of SLOMW was because she'd heard the cast was going to be auditioned for this past season of DWTS.

That kind of shilling may be par for the course in the reality television world -- where stars are quickly parlaying one series into a reality TV career -- but it's not usually done so openly and candidly. On top of that, costar Jen Affleck had been pretty adamant about DWTS being her dream for years.

After her semi-finals elimination from DWTS, Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas dropped by Call Her Daddy to talk about the controversy and where things stand with Affleck, who had told various news outlets after her own elimination weeks prior that the two women had no relationship at this point.

After talking about the mountains of hate mail they received, as detailed by TMZ, Leavitt said, "I mean, this is the thing. Jen understands what it’s like being in the public eye, being in the reality space, getting the hate. She’s experienced it. So, I mean, it sucked."

"It didn’t feel great that she fed into that, that she decided to go on a live and say, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to vote for her,'" she added, per Just Jared. "I mean, she could have just said who she was voting for. She didn’t need to say who she wasn’t voting for. And then to go and press like, there’s definitely more story there."

"The relationship’s not great. I don’t really even know if there is one right now," Leavitt added. "There was a lot that happened while we were doing Dancing with the Stars. We were also filming Secret Lives during the time. So, I know the audience is going to be able to see that story when that comes out next year."

Like Affleck used her elimination to tease the then-unreleased Season 3 of SLOMW when she said fans would have to tune in to see why she would not be voting for her costar, Leavitt is using her own post-elimination appearances to tease the as-yet-unreleased Season 4 of their show, which is expected to drop in early 2026.

When asked if she's more looking forward to the story behind the scenes coming out, or nervous about it, Leavitt said, "Both, because I just think feelings were hurt and on both sides and there wasn’t a mutual understanding."

She then added, "But I can tell you what I didn’t do. I didn’t go online and say, ‘I’m not supporting you and I’m not rooting for you.’ Um, yeah, it just sucked."

While fans can look forward to the continuing fallout between Leavitt and Affleck, Whitney says that MomTok is otherwise strong. "Everyone’s great. Like there’s so much support while I was doing Dancing with the Stars. Like so much love. Even after I got eliminated, everyone texting me, checking in on me. Like great. I’m loving where the group’s at right now. I’m loving it."

It was initially expected that producers would only choose one celebrity from the Hulu hit, so everyone was stunned when both Affleck and Leavitt were chosen to join, with the SLOMW "villain" sliding into basically the same role on DWTS among SLOMW fans -- while DWTS fans oblivious to the drama were just impressed with Leavitt's superior skills.

Ultimately, Leavitt did outlast her costar, but fell short of the finale herself in a shocking upset that becomes a lot less shocking if you think that Season 3 of SLOMW dropped the week before her elimination -- and it was in Season 3 that viewers got to see her shameless efforts to get onto DWTS, as well as her contentious behavior with Affleck and just about everyone else.

The tension between the two was largely beneath the layer of what dancing fans saw on ABC, but it was definitely simmering and boiled over after Affleck's elimination when she was asked who she would be supporting as the season progressed without her.

When asked about her relationship with Leavitt by E! News, Affleck echoed Leavitt's stance, saying, "There is no relationship," saying that the two have "just taken a step back." She said that both of their intentions were to keep the drama out of the ballroom, but that ultimately proved impossible.

"I would be voting for a former MomTok person, but we won't get into it," Affleck said during a TikTok live after her elimination, as captured by Cosmopolitan, before Season 3 of SLOMW dropped, teasing that fans would have to wait for it to see why she did not throw her support behind Leavitt.

Jen's issues with Whitney then did indeed play out on Season 3, when Whitney seemingly dumped Jen for Season 2's villain, Demi Engemann. Jen accused Whitney to her face of having insincere relationships only for personal gain.

"I did feel like it was transactional on your end," Jen said of Whitney in the new season, per People. "It's only what's convenient for you. You're there for me if it's convenient for you, to get back into MomTok."

She then asked Whitney why, if it wasn't "transactional," she would befriend Demi, "the one person that was bullying me during that time"? They would argue about it but ultimately make no progress, with Jen standing firm in her belief that Whitney "is only here for herself and her own opportunities."

Whether related or not, Whitney's journey on Dancing with the Stars ended the same week that the new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives dropped and revealed her overt "no shame" drive to be part of the ABC competition -- and this relationship drama played out.

To be fair, from the moment Whitney made her first appearance on SLOMW all the way back in Season 1, she was just returning to Utah and MomTok with a lot of concern about how scandals would impact their brand relationships and marketing opportunities, so there's been a consistent focus on the monetary gains and benefits of MomTok as a career.

And while Whitney is thrilled with where MomTok is right now, it's not clear how or if Jen will continue with the group. As part of her TikTok Live, she revealed that she and her family had moved to Los Angeles so she could pursue her dreams of performing. Will she be a long-distance MomToker again, or will she step away for good?