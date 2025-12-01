'Horrific' Murder, Kidnapping Among Charges for 8 People After Woman's Body Found in Woods: Police

Central Falls Police Department/Quinn Funeral Home

The victim's family claims she was pregnant at the time of her death and didn't know any of her alleged attackers until she moved in with them -- and when she tried to leave, "they dragged her in, pulled her in that house and held her hostage, basically."

Pictured: (Top Row L-R) Cheryl Blakey, Stephanie Bletzer, Joshua Brunelle, Andrew Cornell (Bottom Row L-R) Elizabeth Durand, Christopher Kordalewski, Joanne Miller, Brittney Terpenin (Center) Erica Bader

A 24-year-old woman is dead in Rhode Island and now eight people are facing multiple related charges. The case started for law enforcement after Erica Bader's body was found in the woods of Pawtucket on October 27, as detailed by The Boston Globe, NBC affiliate WJAR, and Law&Crime.

Five of the eight people have now been charged with murder while three are charged with failure to report a death. All eight are additionally facing charges of kidnapping and conspiracy, per the Globe, and were formally arraigned on Tuesday, November 25.

Initially, six people were arrested and charged with failing to report a death. One of them, Brittney Terpening, 34 (bottom row, far left in picture above), was also charged with felony domestic assault. Police described her as Bader's roommate at the time of the latter's death, per court documents. The other five arrested at that time were Christopher Kordalewski, 22, Joshua Brunelle, 35, Elizabeth Durand, 41, Stephanie Bletzer, 37, and Andrew Cornell, 28.

After subsequent investigating, the charges for Terpening, Brunelle, Durand, Bletzer, and Cornell were upgraded to murder, kidnapping and conspiracy. They are all being held without bail with their next court date set for tomorrow, December 2, per WJAR.

Kordalewski's failure to report remained unchanged, as he was also charged with kidnapping and conspiracy. Additionally, two more people were arrested and hit with the same charges as Kordalewski: Joanne Miller, 26, and Cheryl Blakely, 36. These three have been granted $30,000 surety bail. Their next court date is February 23, per CBS affiliate WPRI.

"These arrests reflect a thorough, coordinated investigation carried out with urgency by our detectives and our partners in Pawtucket," said Central Falls Police Chief Colonel Anthony Roberson in a statement received by the Globe.

Pawtucket Police had involved authorities in Central Falls after their investigation determined that Bader's body had likely been moved from a residence in the latter community to the woods where it was found.

As part of the investigation into the property on Central Street where Bader lived and police believe she was killed, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) revealed earlier this month that they had rescued a total of 50 abandoned animals from the home, which was in "terrible condition." They said they removed four dogs and 46 cats, two of which were pregnant, per WJAR at the time.

"These animals didn't have food and water, they have apparently been fed but the place is strewn with feces, and it reeks of ammonia, tough situation," said RISPCA president Wayne Kezirian. "In a situation where people accumulate large number of animals, they don't seem to recognize that they're over their head, which is common, and have a tremendous amount of feces to the point where we're wearing masks and we're uncomfortable when we're in there."

While police have not disclosed any specific details about what allegedly happened to Bader, saying they were maintaining the integrity of their ongoing and open case, her aunt told the Globe that she had allegedly been attacked and raped, while other family members detailed to WJAR more alleged details.

According to the victim's stepmother, Crystal Smith, Bader had been living with some of the people who were charged in her kidnapping and death. She said that she had not known them before moving in there. "They're just random people," she told the news station. "They were like total strangers to her."

Speaking outside the courtroom on Tuesday at the arraignments of the eight suspects, Smith revealed that her stepdaughter was homeless and "had no other place to go," when she moved in with Terpening, per WPRI. "She had to be off the streets because she couldn't be on the streets. She wasn't a street girl."

Nevertheless, Bader claimed that her stepdaughter was subjected to physical abuse while living there and had even tried to escape her situation. "She tried to run away one time, she didn't get far. They dragged her in, pulled her in that house and held her hostage, basically," Smith alleged.

ABC affiliate WCVB reports that one family member requested a well-being check on Bader back in April but was advised by police they would need to file a missing persons report. No report was ever filed, per the news outlet.

"I want our residents to know that the City of Central Falls stands with them," Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivere said in a statement, "and while we haven't been able to release much information around this tragedy, our police department has been working tirelessly to ensure the individuals responsible for this tragedy are brought to justice."

While they said they haven't seen an autopsy report yet to confirm, Bader's famiy also claims she was pregnant at the time of her death, with her aunt Stephanie Bender telling WJAR, "They killed her while she was pregnant. We didn't know she was pregnant at first, until we found out."

"They killed her and the baby, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they've done," Smith added. "I'm glad they're back where they belong and I hope they never get out."