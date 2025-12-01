Angela Bassett & Courtney B Vance's Daughter Bronwyn, 19, Stuns at Paris Debutante Ball

Getty

Bronwyn took her twin brother, Slater, as her escort to Le Bal des Debutantes, while both her famous parents also attended; previous debs include Apple Martin, Lily Collins, and Ava Phillippe.

Bronwyn Golden Vance just made her debut.

The 19-year-old daughter of Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance was one of the young women celebrated at Le Bal des Débutantes -- aka Le Bal -- in Paris on Saturday. The annual debutante ball -- which has featured Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple Martin, Lily Collins, Margaret Qualley, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis, Lori Harvey, and Ava Phillippe in the past -- was held at the Shangri-La Paris hotel.

Currently studying at Harvard, Bronwyn told Vogue why she was excited to take part in the event after being invited by Madame Ophélie Renouard.

"I think Le Bal is about being in a space with successful women who are around my age from all over the world -- it's very rare that you can share such a beautiful night with accomplished young girls who are slowly reaching adulthood," she told the publication.

"It's a moment to cherish friendships with women who have similar aspirations in life. But yet we are all so different, so it's a chance to blossom and meet a lot of new people, which I feel like a lot of people don't get to do. I feel very blessed that I have this opportunity."

Her mother, however, said she was surprised -- saying it "felt a little out of the blue initially."

Speaking with Hello! about the event, Bassett added, "I wouldn't think it a normal occurrence to be vetted and invited onto a world stage at such an age" -- before saying she had "no trepidations whatsoever" about the ball and was "swept away" by her daughter's excitement.

"Bronwyn has a spirit of graciousness," Bassett continued. "She is at ease and seeks to put others at ease in whatever situation she finds herself."

The event was a family affair, with both of Bronwyn's famous parents -- as well as her twin brother, Slater. It was her twin who accompanied her as her cavalier, or escort. "I thought it would be less pressure to have my brother and built-in best friend," Bronwyn told Hello! of her decision -- adding, before the event, that she was "excited to meet all the cavaliers, but from what I've heard they’re all very handsome and funny!"

Photos from inside the event show the family celebrating together, with Bronwyn wowing in a white gown with gold detailing from Stéphane Rolland, following a father-daughter dance.

"I have never seen such a beautiful dress on myself, and I know Stéphane and his team worked so hard on this dress, so I am so honored to be wearing it in Paris!" added Bronwyn of the look. "The dress makes me feel like a Disney princess in the best way possible!"