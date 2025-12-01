Channing Tatum & Kirsten Dunst Reveal Biggest Lies They Told to Land a Job (Exclusive)

Tatum says his lie got him his part in She's the Man -- while his Roofman costar Dunst admits to fudging a few skills on her resume as well.

A little white lie never hurt nobody. In fact, for Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst, it helped them get a job!

The two star in Roofman, a film about the real life crimes of Jeffrey Manchester -- an Army vet and dad who earned the titular nickname by breaking into and robbing McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in the roof. After a dramatic escape from prison, he then hid out inside a Toys 'R' Us store for six months -- living within its walls -- all while sneaking out to date an employee named Leigh Wainscott.

In the film, as in real life, Jeff comes up with some pretty extravagant lies, keeping his criminal past -- and actual identity -- a secret from Leigh, hoping to convince her he's actually a man named John Zorn, one of his aliases.

That fake it 'til you make it attitude is one both Tatum and Dunst embraced earlier in their careers, though their lies to land a gig were a bit more harmless than Manchester's. When TooFab's Brian Particelli caught up with the pair ahead of Roofman's digital release, they both copped to stretching the truth a bit to get a job in the past.

"For She's the Man, I definitely told them I played soccer," Tatum admitted, referring to the 2006 romcom with Amanda Bynes.

"Technically, I did play my senior year, but I only played to basically stay in shape for football and I don't know how to play soccer at all, really," he continued. "And ultimately, my job was just to grab their best player and kick them and get kicked out of the game. So I had no real skills, but I was pretty athletic, so I faked it as much as I needed to."

Dunst, meanwhile, looked back at her days doing commercials while living in New York.

"I could do everything," she joked. "I remember I booked some Halls commercial, something I had to ice skate, and I did not know how to ice skate. I fudged it, I guess."

Check out out full interview with Tatum and Dunst above.