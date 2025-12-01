Sister Wives' Kody Brown's Daughters Madison and Ysabel Give Insight Into Estrangement

Getty/Instagram

Madison reveals what it would take for her dad to make amends, as Ysabel says she and her father "do not talk very often" while talking about mom Christine's husband David Woolley's place in her life.

As Kody Brown sets out on an "apology tour" with his ex-wives on TLC's Sister Wives, two of his children are opening up about their estrangement from their famous father.

On Sunday's new hour of the reality series, Janelle Brown was seen talking with daughter Madison -- who she shares with her ex -- and said he called her saying he wanted to take Janelle out to dinner, "to extend the olive branch" to her after their split.

"It was so strange ... I suspect it has something to do with the family and the kids. But I'm like, you don't need me. We're not friends. I'm not going to facilitate for you," Janelle told her daughter, adding that Kody did "check on me" on the anniversary of son Garrison's death by suicide, as well as his birthday. Those conversations, she said, were "fine."

After Janelle added it "would be a lot for Kody to sort of make amends," she asked her daughter if she thought that could ever happen between her and her dad, after Madison has been very outspoken about their fractured relationship in the past.

"I think there could be forgiveness. I am open to reconciliation and forgiveness and just closure," she said, adding, "but if he ever wanted to be let back into our lives, there would need to be a pattern of consistency."

Elsewhere in the episode, Christine Brown was seen bowling with husband David Woolley and her daughter with Kody, Ysabel, 22. While on the night out, Ysabel alluded to her relationship with Kody while talking about her stepdad's place in her life.

"When my mom and David first started dating, it all happened, like, very fast, and I wasn't used to another man in my mom's life. So, I was really worried about what kind of role he would take up," she shared in a confessional. "I was worried mostly that he would take up the role of dad in our family, which, we have a dad. I thought he would take up too much space. He doesn't do that and he never oversteps."

"He's very respectful. He's very respectful of my dad," she continued of David. "He's very respectful of my mom and her kids and that she is a mom to us and that he is her husband and not our dad. That's a hard thing to balance, especially if your dad isn't very prevalent in your life."

She then confessed: "My dad and I do not talk very often, no. Yeah."

"My dad and I aren't like close, close, close, close, but he's my dad and I love him," she added, before praising her mother. "I've realized like, how much of like a role my mom has in my life. I mean, she's two people in one. She can be the dad and she can be the mom and she's perfect at it. And then David's awesome too."

At the end of the episode, Kody vowed to go on an "Apology Tour" with his ex-wives, which will play out over the next four episodes, airing Sundays on TLC.