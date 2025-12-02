Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Allegations Diddy Assaulted Her, Reveals Alleged Explicit Emails In Netflix Doc

Netflix/Getty

"Does this mean I was raped?" asked the Danity Kane singer after reading an affidavit from a woman who claimed she saw a "very inebriated"-looking O'Day being sexually assaulted by Diddy in 2005.

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of assault and sexual activity.

Aubrey O'Day is speaking out about Sean "Diddy" Combs in the new Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

O'Day was one of the singers hand-picked by Diddy to form Danity Kane on MTV's Making the Band reality show in 2005, with the singer -- now 41 -- sharing insight into the alleged dynamic between her and Combs during that time in the doc.

First, in the series' third episode, she said she felt Diddy "made it clear that I was the looker" of the group. "He was separating me and there was a different set of expectations from me, and I just naturally float into the grooming," she shared.

When asked by someone off-camera when she felt "it crossed the line of being sexual," O'Day said she received emails "with pictures of his penis" -- before reading one of the alleged messages on camera.

"Here's one email: I don't wanna just f--k you. I wanna turn you out. I can see you being with some motherf--ker that you tell what to do. I make my woman do what I tell her to do, and she loves it," said O'Day, reading from her phone. "I just want -- and like -- to do things different. Imma finish watching this porn and finish masturbating. I'll think of you [happy face emoji]. If you change your mind and get ready to do what I say, hit me. [happy face emoji] God bless, Diddy. God is the greatest."

"This is your boss at your work sending you that e-mail," O'Day said after reading the alleged email. "What happens in real life to anyone else? Your boss gets fired. Six months later, I was fired. I absolutely felt that I was fired for not participating sexually."

O'Day added that she later found out Diddy was working on a new group, Diddy – Dirty Money, with fellow Danity Kane member Dawn Richard. "I was the star of the show, and Puff needed to move that entire audience over to a new project," she added. Richard also filed a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he groped, terrorized, and belittled her while working on Making the Band; Diddy has denied the allegations.

In the fourth and final episode of the series, the singer read from an affidavit from a woman who claimed she walked in on Combs and another man sexually assaulting O'Day, while looking for the bathroom.

"What I saw as soon as I opened the door was Aubrey sprawled out on a leather couch, looking very inebriated," O'Day read, before O'Day added, "I didn't drink like that at all. I don't drink at all, it's never been an issue for me."

"She was naked from the bottom half, and she had something over her top. Puff Daddy was penetrating in her vagina, and there was another stalky light-skinned man with his penis in her mouth," O'Day continued reading. "Aubrey looked out of it and was just laying there. I am 100% certain that the woman I saw was Aubrey O'Day."

O'Day said she spoke with the accuser and "told her I didn't have a recollection of this."

"I said, 'Could she be making a mistake,'" O'Day continued. "She was certain, she said you can come public with this, I'm gonna stand by you. I know what I saw."

"Does this mean I was raped? Is that what this means? I don't even know if I was raped, and I don't want to know," O'Day said in the doc. "I don't want to find out any more that that woman has to say. If she made it up, I would be compelled to take her the f--k down. You realize the burden that that puts on my soul for the past year, which is if I expose one person who's got a civil lawsuit, that gives Diddy and his legal team credit to take down everybody else as potential liars. It goes right back on my shoulders, just like that. The weight of that man and his bullshit. I will never get up from under it."

Before the doc was released, Diddy's spokesperson issued a statement slamming the project, via TMZ.

"Netflix's so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece ... Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work," said Juda Engelmayer.

"Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalize every minute of Mr. Combs’s life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalize on a never-ending media frenzy," the statement continued. "If Netflix cared about truth or about Mr. Combs's legal rights, it would not be ripping private footage out of context - including conversations with his lawyers that were never intended for public viewing. No rights in that material were ever transferred to Netflix or any third party."

The statement also criticized 50 Cent's involvement in the doc, calling him a "longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs."

In a further statement to Variety, Combs' legal team said they're "not going to comment on individual claims being repeated in the documentary. Many of the people featured have longstanding personal grievances, financial motives, or credibility issues that have been documented for years."

His team has not yet specifically addressed O'Day's allegations.

Back in July, a jury found Combs not guilty on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. On the two counts of transportation for prostitution, Combs was found guilty. The judge later sentenced him to 50 months -- or a little more than four years -- in prison. He was also ordered to pay $500K in fines.