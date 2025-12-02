Scarlett Johansson Recalls 'Weird' Behavior on Her First Date with Colin Jost

Getty

"Later on he was like, 'I totally thought that was it. You were acting so weird,'" Scarlett recalled her now husband, Colin, saying after their first date.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost almost didn't happen after their first date got off to a "weird" start.

The actress appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends this week, where she opened up about her first date with Jost and how she initially didn't think they were meant to be.

"My first date with Colin, honestly, nobody ever really asked me out before," Johansson said on the Monday, Dec. 1 episode.

"I'm telling you. People say that, but it's true. I was a serial monogamist and I just never got the traditional, 'Hey, would you like to have dinner sometime?'"

The Saturday Night Live star asked Johansson out on a dinner date in 2017.

"We went to an Italian restaurant in the East Village. It was a lovely date," the actress recalled.

"We had dinner at 8 p.m. or whatever, and then afterwards, he was like, 'I'm meeting friends, let's go grab a drink.' And I hadn't dated basically ever, and so I was like, 'I have to go now. I need to leave,'" she continued.

And that's exactly what she did. She left.

Even her babysitter was confused by her early return home.

"I got home to relieve my babysitter and it was like 9:36, and she was like, 'Why are you home?!'" Johansson said. "I was like, 'I went on this date, and it was.…' I just felt so flustered."

Her odd behavior didn't go unnoticed by Jost either.

"Later on he was like, 'I totally thought that was it. You were acting so weird,'" she recalled. "I panicked. I don't know."

Luckily, we know things ended happily ever after for the duo, as they got married in 2020 and welcomed their son, Cosmo, together the following year in August.

The pair met long before their first date -- in 2006 on the set of SNL. It wasn't until May 2017 when Colin first approached Scarlett to go on a date.