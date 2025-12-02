'I Hope He Is Dead,' Woman Declares After Slashing Sleeping Boyfriend's Throat on Thanksgiving: Cops

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

"I did just try to murder you," the suspect said at one point, per court records, telling police that his death would "be a favor to me, his wife, and his children."

A woman in Arizona tried to turn Thanksgiving Day into "my Independence Day," according to court records obtained by KTVK, after she allegedly slashed her boyfriend's throat while he was sleeping on the holiday.

The woman reportedly called 911 herself and said "she had slashed the victim's throat." She also said at one point, "I did just try to murder you," according to court documents.

Later, when asked if she had actually been trying to kill her boyfriend of 11 years, she allegedly told police, "Yes. God, I hope he is dead," adding, "It'd be a favor to me, his wife, and his children."

When police arrived at the scene just after 8 p.m., they found 52-year-old Tamala Rudeseal's boyfriend, who is unidentified in reports, bleeding from a deep cut that extended from his left ear to the center of his neck.

In subsequent interviews detailed in court documents, Rudeseal allegedly told investigators, "I planned on doing the other side and then stabbing him in the heart."

While the man was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, Rudeseal was taken into custody. Responding officers also recovered a large folding hunting knife nearby.

When officers got a chance to interview the boyfriend, he told them that Rudeseal often suffered depression during the holidays and said they had argued earlier that same day.

He said that he was asleep when his girlfriend allegedly attacked him, per the court filings, and woke to a sharp pain in his neck.

The victim told investigators he thought he was going to die but kept applying pressure to the wound and controlling the bleeding with his shirt until first responders arrived. He is recovering and expected to survive, per Fox 10 Phoenix.