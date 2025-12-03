Video of Elementary Teacher 'Thrusting' with Student on Lap Leads to Arrests of Him and His Brother: Police

WCVB/YouTube

Surveillance footage from an afterschool program neither brother was involved with in an official capacity allegedly shows multiple instances of inappropriate physical contact with students.

Two elementary school educators in Massachusetts, who also happen to be brothers, have been arrested and accused of indecent assault of children after video footage allegedly captured one of them lying on the ground with a female student on his lap as he made a "subtle, thrusting 'humping' motion."

Benjamin Dillman, 26 (above left), is a fifth grade teacher at Boylston Elementary School, while his brother Peter Dillman, 24 (above right), works as a paraprofessional at the same school, according to the Telegram & Gazette. Neither brother has a criminal record.

Benjamin is facing four counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, as well as assault and battery, while Peter was arraigned on two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under the age of 14, per ABC affiliate WCVB.

The investigation was triggered after the Boylston Police Department was notified on November 25 by another staff member at the Boylston-Berlin Regional School District with allegations that the Dillmans had engaged in "inappropriate interactions" with children at the school during an after-school program, per the Boston Globe.

Investigators reviewed closed-circuit television footage from the school playground on November 21, where the after-school program takes place. According to the statement of facts presented to the courts, and reviewed by the Telegram & Gazette, both brothers allegedly committed multiple indecent acts with juveniles.

In the reports, investigators note that neither brother is actually affiliated with the program, despite working at the school, nor did they have permission to be on-site or part of the supervision of students during the program.

The newspaper went on to detail some of the alleged interactions captured on video:

Benjamin allegedly allowed a girl to sit on his lap. He then laid back and allowed her to turn and straddle him before she then lied on top of him. People reports charging documents stating that as he was straddled, Benjamin allegedly made a "subtle, thrusting 'humping' motion"

reports charging documents stating that as he was straddled, Benjamin allegedly made a "subtle, thrusting 'humping' motion" Benjamin allegedly picked up and embraced a girl with "an intimate style hug," wrapping his arms around her body

Peter allegedly embraced a girl on numerous occasions and rubbed his private area on her abdomen, per People, as well as "placing his pubic area on the behind of that female juvenile victim and placing his hands on her hips, per Boston 25 News .

. Peter also allegedly allowed a girl to place her hands on "his hip/upper beltline pubic area" and was spotted on video "intentionally touching and allowing the touching by numerous juveniles"

Not captured on the video, according to multiple outlets, but reported by another staffer, Benjamin allegedly also gave an underage boy a massage from behind without consent "for what is estimated to be two minutes."

"I can assure you that upon becoming aware of the situation, I immediately invoked the support of governmental agencies and involved local law enforcement authorities," Boylston Regional School District interim Superintendent Albert G. Ganem Jr. told parents in a statement cited by WCVB.

The brothers were arrested on November 28 and pleaded not guilty and have been released on $3,000 cash, $30,000 surety bail. Conditions of bail include staying away from alleged victims and witnesses at the school, and no unsupervised contact with minors.

They are due back in court February 9 for a pretrial hearing.

If you believe you or someone else is the victim of child sexual exploitation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children offers 24/7 support for those in need at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678), or at report.cybertip.org . You can also contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov .