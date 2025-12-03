Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Details 'Scary' Mental Health Struggles In Vulnerable Video

Instagram/Getty

In a seven-minute video, the 26-year-old model gave an update on his mental health journey, breaking down his current treatment plan, including all of his medications, before his mom shares a heartfelt reaction to his emotional post.

Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber is opening up about his mental health struggles.

On Monday, the 26-year-old posted a vulnerable seven-minute video on Instagram, in which he detailed his mental health issues, sharing where he's at in his journey.

In the black-and-white video, Presley -- who is the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber -- filmed himself in a sauna.

"Let's just give you an update. I feel like honesty is the best policy. Long story short, where I'm at currently," he began, before sharing the medications he's on, including buprenorphine, an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder, and two benzodiazepines, or "benzos," Xanax (alprazolam) or Valium (diazepam), which are most commonly used to treat anxiety.

"The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what's been going on in my life," Presley continued. "Unfortunately, I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now."

"Xanax [I take] a little bit at night or when the panic attacks are really, really bad," he added. "I try to take as little of that as possible. The Valium, I take a little bit in the morning. I don’t know if it's a little bit or a lot, who f--king knows at this point anymore. The doctors say a lot of different things, so it's kind of scary, but hopefully, between my research and their research and the world and God, we can figure this out."

The model went on to share that he also takes the antidepressant medication, Mirtazapine, and Prazosin, a blood pressure medication, which he said is also used to treat his "night terrors and PTSD."

"The things that scare me are the things that you need to take," Presley explained. "So once you start taking them, if you don't take them, something not good happens. And, obviously, here's a spectrum there on how intense the 'withdrawal' is from certain medications is."

He noted that those are the main "four classes of medications" he takes, but he also has "comfort meds" to take when he's been advised to lower the dosage of one of his prescriptions, which he described as "cuts," before listing a few of those meds.

"It sucks because I don't have as much direction as I'd like to have," Presley said. "I'd like doctors to be like, 'Hey, Dude. You take this three times a day ...' But every psychiatrist I've had -- and I've had 15 -- are just like, 'Well, here's 20 medications and take this if you feel like this, take this if you feel like this, take this as needed. And I'm like, 'No, don't give me that much leeway.' I need some direction."

Meanwhile, Presley said he's hoping to "find a good community" of people who will be "good influences" on him.

"As I've grown up in Hollywood, there's a lot of people around me that I love to death, but right now I try not to be around them," he explained.

He went on to share a "good note," revealing that he's stopped drinking alcohol and hasn't had a drink since his birthday, which is in July.

"That is no longer serving me," Presley noted, saying that he's only had "one or two nights maybe of drinking in the last few years."

He later shared that he does NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) and ketamine IV drips "sometimes," but "typically" uses them when he needs to "hardcore detox" -- adding that he hopes he'll never have to do that again and will instead find a doctor who will have him taper off medications.

"I definitely, probably use that more than I should. It ebbs and flows," Presley admitted, before noting that it's "not serving" him.

He ended his candid video by sharing that he posted it for his followers who may be going through similar struggles.

"I'm hoping this reaches people in many ways," Presley said. "A. So you feel like you’re not alone, because that is how I feel most of the time, and I have a feeling that if I say all of this, a lot of people will at least know that there's someone else going through it. And the second thing is, hopefully I find some people out here that are willing to help and/or are people that know someone that can help."

Presley's family, friends, and fans took to the comments section to praise him for his emotional video and offer their love and support, including his mom, Cindy.

"Presley -- we love you and you are not alone. 😘," she wrote.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.