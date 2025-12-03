Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship with Harvey Weinstein

Getty

"I'm so proud of the work that we did, and it’s wild because he was so gifted at finding talent and understanding and nurturing it," she said of the disgraced film producer.

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her "complicated" relationship with disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Academy-award winning actress recalled the beginning of the #MeToo movement, where she was one of the first women to speak on the record to The New York Times about alleged sexual harassment by Weinstein.

"I was very reluctant to speak to a journalist, and throughout the investigation," Paltrow told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I didn't know if I'd go on the record. But during the course of my many conversations with Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of The New York Times, I started to understand the depth, breadth and darkness of what had actually transpired, which I did not know."

Paltrow made 11 films with Weinstein and his production company, Miramax -- including Shakespeare in Love, for which she won Best Actress at the 73rd Oscars for her leading role.

It wasn't until the 53-year-old understood the gravity of what had allegedly occurred between Weinstein and other accusers that she decided to go on the record.

"Once I did, I thought, 'I have no choice here, I have to say something,' because I knew that me co-signing that would be a big deal. And I am so glad I did, and I’m so glad there’s now things like an intimacy coordinator. But it was really scary," she said.

The mother-of-two added that she didn't believe there were any repercussions to her after speaking out.

"I was just so angry when I learned everything. And I'm an Enneagram 1 [on the popular personality test], so when I perceive injustice, I go scorched-earth, and I will die on that sword," she said.

Paltrow admitted she had a "complicated" relationship with Weinstein.

In 1996, Paltrow's boyfriend at the time -- Brad Pitt -- allegedly confronted Weinstein after Paltrow said the film producer made unwanted advances toward her. She said it never happened again.

"It's also hard for me because my relationship with Harvey, after that incident, was very complicated, but it was also a great working relationship. We made incredible films together. We sort of got over that weird thing," Paltrow said referring to the incident.

She continued: "And I was like, 'OK, that’s behind us.' Harvey and I had lots of other fights about lots of other things, but I had this incredible creative run with him and his company. And so it's complicated because I'm so proud of the work that we did, and it’s wild because he was so gifted at finding talent and understanding and nurturing it."

Weinstein is in custody at Rikers Island jail complex in New York City. Earlier this year, a New York jury found Harvey guilty on one charge in his sex crimes retrial. However, the judge declared a mistrial on a final rape charge after the jury foreperson refused to continue deliberations, fearing for their safety.