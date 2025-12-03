Lindsay Hubbard Slams Johnny Bananas for Suggesting They Hooked Up, Baby Could Be His

Getty

After Bananas said on a podcast that the pair recently "rekindled" things and the "timeline made it real scary for me" when the Summer House star revealed her pregnancy, she hit back hard ... prompting another response from The Challenge vet.

There's some baby daddy drama going down between Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard and The Challenge alum Johnny Bananas.

Last month, Bananas appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, where he was asked about being spotted with Hubbard in November 2023, months after her split from Carl Radke. The two were seen together on what would have been Hubbard and Radke's wedding weekend, before he called it off.

"So you know what's funny? Lindsay and I, I knew Lindsay before she ever did reality TV," Bananas explained on the podcast. "I knew Lindsay when she was still doing, she used to work ... she was a publicist back in the day, used to PR and she actually worked, I worked with her years, years, I mean, this is eons ago."

"And then we kind of lost touch, went kind of our own direction. I had gotten into a relationship and then I saw that she ended up becoming a cast member on Summer House. I was super happy for her. She's always a great time, dude," he continued, saying that "things went sideways with her and Carl and we kind of reconnected and rekindled."

When asked if it was "still ongoing," Bananas then made a shocking claim insinuating that they not only hooked up, but he thought Hubbard's baby could be his. Hubbard announced her pregnancy in July 2024, before giving birth to daughter Gemma in December 2024.

"Let's just say this: The timeline of when the rekindling took place, and again, the only reason that I'm saying this because it's out there in the press, we got paparazzied somewhere in like the West Village, but the timeline made it real scary for me, when a few months later it's like, yeah, Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant," he said.

"I'd like really go back and count the days. Cause the timeline really could have like ..." he said, before Holt asked, "Were you waiting for the phone to ring?"

"Oh man, yeah, I was. I was like, damn it. I wish I would have grabbed one of those condoms from the sound guy though," said Bananas -- who then added, "There's no way her kid's mine. Could you imagine? You would have known right away."

Instagram

Hubbard caught wind of his comments after they were picked up by Page Six and took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday night to double confirm that the child isn't his -- because, according to her, they never slept together.

"Dear Johnny Bananas, in case you never had the birds and the bees talk, you actually have to have sex to get pregnant, and, last I checked, we never hooked up," she wrote. "Get your relevancy from someone else. And let me be clear, my baby is way too cute to be a bananas baby!"

Bananas later responded, saying, "Dear [Lindsay], Banana babies don't come out cute they come out legendary ... yours is safe."