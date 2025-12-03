Matthew Lillard Spills on 'Fantastic' Scream Reunion with Skeet Ulrich In Five Nights Freddy's 2 (Exclusive)

Getty

Lillard also teases the arrival of Springtrap and how the Five Nights sequel upped the ante, promising fans "are going to lose their minds."

The original Ghostfaces from the Scream franchise had a red carpet reunion at the premiere of their new film, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 -- and while we'll have to wait to see how much, if any, screentime they share in the flick, it's the first time they've appeared on camera in the same movie since Wes Craven's game-changing 1996 slasher.

Matthew Lillard starred as the villainous William Afton in the first Five Nights film, which was a massive success at the box office, despite also dropping on Peacock the same day. He's back in the sequel, with the trailer teasing some flashbacks. Also on board this time out is Skeet Ulrich, who plays Henry Emily, someone pretty important to the lore of the video games.

Speaking with TooFab's Brian Particelli ahead of the film's release, Lillard explained why he believes having Ulrich on board was such a perfect decision.

"I can't speak to if we're in the film together. There's nothing I can confirm right there. But I will say that having him be a part of the franchise, I think it's great for everyone involved," he shared.

"I think that the way both Skeet and I, the one thing we have very much in common is how we approach fandoms, how we approach the relationship between a property, who we are as actors and the fans themselves," he said. "The amount of respect and time we have with our Scream sort of following and that fandom, I think that [series creator Scott Cawthon] saw that directly and wanted to sort of bring that over into Five Nights in the way that, you know, we sort of hold that space for those, for these characters in that community."

Saying that having Ulrich "on board is fantastic," Lillard added that after spending so much time together at horror conventions for Scream fans, he knows neither of them take the fandom "lightly, and I'm excited to have him a part of this universe."

The fans for FNAF are pretty vocal, so much so that Blumhouse's Jason Blum promised back in June, "we took lots of criticism, saying it was not scary, lacked blood or strong scenes, we decided to implement all that in the sequel." After that promise, Lillard shed some more insight into how the new film ups the ante.

"I think the fans love the canon and the lore. Yeah. The world, the backfilling of the world that people have had assumptions about for so long," he said. "The one thing that you heard time and time again is that the game is built on these jump scares. The game is this adrenaline-infusing sort of experience. And so for them, having more jump scares, having more set pieces, having more action seems to be sort of what people were seeking. And frankly, to Scott and [director Emma Tammi's] credit, they heard that and have answered the call in a really, really fantastic way."

"I think the movies are great, but this one in particular is, I think it's way more exciting. I think fans are going to lose their minds," he also teased.

As for where the series can go from here? Well, fans are also dying to see Springtrap -- an animatronic possessed by Afton's ghost -- in action. Whether we see that in this movie, Lillard won't say, but he hopes the franchise will continue the story in a third movie.

"The reality is that I think that when the movie came out the first time on Peacock and in theaters, the fact that it did so well and it's such a robust box office, I think that immediately you're starting to look forward to see how far this movie franchise can go," said Lillard.

"We've got a big, big moment in front of us, December 5th. Are people going to go to the theaters? Are they going to go see it?" he wondered. "You know, the fingers are crossed on all of our parts, but needless to say that Hollywood chases good numbers. And the reality is that if people do go see it, then we will get there."

"A third movie, I for one, am really hoping to get that chance. The first movie and the second movie both follow game one and game two. And the third game is really the showdown between these two, between Mike and Afton and Springtrap," he concluded, "So we're hopeful that it all comes together."