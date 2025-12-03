Quentin Tarantino Reveals List of Actors He Doesn't 'Care' For: 'Weak Sauce'

Getty

The Oscar-winning director called one actor "such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy," describing him as "the weakest f--king actor in SAG" and the "limpest dick in the world."

Quentin Tarantino is sharing his brutally honest thoughts about the actors working in Hollywood whom he strongly dislikes.

During an appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, per Variety, the filmmaker discussed his top 10 movies of the 21st century, and named Paul Thomas Anderson's 2007 film, There Will Be Blood, for his number five pick. While Tarantino loves the film, he did not hold back about sharing his only real issue with the period drama: actor Paul Dano, who played twins Paul and Eli Sunday, opposite Daniel Day-Lewis' Oscar-winning performance as Daniel Plainview.

"It would stand a better chance to be in number one or number two if it didn't have a big, giant flaw in it," Tarantino, 62, said of There Will Be Blood, " ... and the flaw is Paul Dano."

"Obviously, it's supposed to be a two-hander, and it's also so drastically obvious that it's not a two-hander," he continued. "[Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. [Day-Lewis] is eating him [alive]. Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role."

"He's just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy," Tarantino added of Dano. "Daniel Day-Lewis shows that he doesn't need a strong foil. The movie needs it. He doesn't need anything. It’s supposed to be a two-hander and it's not!"

After Ellis suggested that since Day-Lewis' lead performance is "so gargantuan" that Dano's could have been overlooked, Tarantino replied, "So you put him with the weakest f--king actor in SAG? The limpest dick in the world?"

The Oscar-winning director began to laugh, before Ellis noted that he believed Dano was "quite good" in the film, to which Tarantino continued to shade the actor, "I am not saying he is giving a terrible performance, I am saying he’s giving a non-entity performance … I don't care for him."

The Pulp Fiction filmmaker went on to share other actors he doesn't "care" for. "I don't care for Owen Wilson, I don't care for Matthew Lillard," he said, per People.

Meanwhile, in addition to There Will Be Blood, the other nine films in Tarantino's top 10 movies of the 21st century list, included Ridley Scott's 2001 drama, Black Hawk Down, for the number one spot, Toy Story 3, Sofia Coppola's 2003 film, Lost in Translation, and more. See the full list, below:

1. Black Hawk Down

2. Toy Story 3

3. Lost in Translation

4. Dunkirk

5. There Will Be Blood

6. Zodiac

7. Unstoppable

8. Shaun of the Dead