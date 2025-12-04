Kim Kardashian Reveals Gift North West Gave Her to Keep Her Safe Before Paris Robbery, Trial

Getty

Kim also became emotional while claiming her "ex-husband" accused her of fabricating the robbery for a storyline for television, describing it as "a knife to my heart."

Kim Kardashian had the ultimate support in place when heading into her Paris robbery trial -- thanks to her daughter North.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, fans saw Kim travel back to Paris to testify in court after her 2016 Paris robbery and her reaction to reliving the trauma all over again.

"Do you remember this? North gave me this LEGO and was like, 'This is a treasure box that will keep you safe, Mommy. I'm putting magical things in it,'" Kardashian told her childhood friend Simone Harouche, holding up a LEGO treasure box.

"As so I'd put it by my bed and we'd be like, 'I made it another night from ISIS!' We kept thinking it was like ISIS that was going to get us," Kardashian explained. "No, I remember that part," Simone -- who was in the hotel room below her while the robbery occurred -- said.

In her private confessional during the episode, Kim explained that North had given her the toy to protect her while she went overseas.

"So right before my trip to Paris nine years ago, North, when I was leaving, she must've been 3 years old, and Saint was 1. She gave me a LEGO treasure box," Kim recalled.

"For some reason, I was so nervous about going on this trip. I was so nervous about ISIS. ISIS was such a thing, and I was like, 'Oh my god, they're going to get us,'" she continued.

"When they took all my stuff, that was the only thing that they left. And so it kept me safe!"

Kim recalled the robbers throwing the LEGO toy box out of the Louis Vuitton box it was in, along with her jewelry.

"So this was the only thing that I got to keep, and I kept it," Kim said.

"And I took it home with me, and I was like, 'This kept me safe!' Who cares about the jewels? It kept me safe. So now I brought it to keep us safe. So we can like rub the little..." she said.

The reality star was tied up, held at gunpoint and robbed of over $10 million of jewels while staying at the No Address Hotel in Paris in October 2016. In May 2025, she returned to Paris to testify in the trial for ten of the suspects involved in the heist.

Simone remembered the mother of four was in fight or flight mode when the robbery was occurring: "You opened the window, and you were like, 'If they come back, we're jumping out the window.'"

"I was down for anything," Kim added.

While Kris Jenner also recalled receiving a panicked phone call from Kim who said she was "ready to jump."

The SKIMS founder also reflected on the backlash she received after the robbery, revealing the hurtful comments her "ex-husband" made following the robbery. While she does not name Kanye West, she was married to the rapper at the time of the robbery.

"Even my ex-husband had said, 'And you faked your robbery for a TV show,' and had said that in front of all these people," Kim said in a confessional during the December 4 episode of the reality show. "That was a knife to my heart."

"Just to think that someone wouldn't believe you -- that's so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life -- it just really bothered me. You don't know who I am."