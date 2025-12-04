Why Margot Robbie Isn't Talking About Baby Boy: 'Here Are My New Boundaries'

Getty

Despite talking about being a mom in interviews earlier this year, the actress has had what British Vogue called a "change of heart" -- as she reveals what's behind the reversal.

Margot Robbie is staying tight-lipped when it comes to her baby boy.

The star of the upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation from director Emerald Fennell covers the January issue of British Vogue, where she apparently made it clear she wouldn't be talking about her 1-year-old son. Robbie, 35, and husband Tom Ackerley welcomed their first child together in October 2024; the pair have not yet revealed the boy's name.

While she has talked about motherhood in past interviews and, in one, the boy could even be heard crying in the background, Vogue noted she has since had "a change of heart" when it comes to talking about the child. The reporter wrote in the profile that "she won't say more today," before Robbie explained why she's keeping some of those details close to her chest.

"I'm trying to keep that side of things private and protect him," she told the magazine.

"Earlier in my career, I'd speak more freely in interviews. I've just been burnt so many times, when people have taken what I've said out of context," she continued. "And I read stuff all the time where people put me in quotation marks saying things I've never said. I remember the first time, 10 years ago, seeing that in a newspaper and I could not get my head around it. I was like, 'They just made it up?'"

"There was no way for me to change or control it. I just had to accept that," she continued, before addressing the reversal. "When you shift from your 20s to your 30s and beyond, you think, 'I am going to do things differently. Here are my new boundaries.'"

While doing press for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey back in August, Robbie opened up about motherhood for the first time.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she simply said being a mom was "the best." In another interview from the same junket with Access Hollywood, her baby was heard crying off-camera. "I'm so sorry by the way for how loud my baby is," she joked.

When asked whether being a mom has changed her perspective on the motherhood in general, and the sacrifices mothers make, she instead spoke more about a specific scene in the movie.