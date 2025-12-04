Mormon Wives' Dakota Mortensen Storms Off Reunion After Taylor Frankie Paul Comments

Getty/Instagram

"When I look at Ever, I feel, this is my fault. I'm so sorry I chose to have a child with this person," Taylor said of her and Dakota's one-year-old son.

Taylor Frankie Paul's baby daddy Dakota Mortensen stormed off set during the reunion of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The former couple -- who share one-year-old son Ever -- got into a heated discussion during the special over his alleged sexts to an unnamed friend while Taylor was pregnant two years ago.

Dakota attempted to apologize to Taylor's parents, who didn't seem to accept the apology.

"I can't accept anything that comes out of your mouth because it's all bulls--t," Taylor's dad Jeremy said.

Taylor then took a shot at Dakota's ability as a father, explaining that she feels horrible she chose Dakota to be the father for Ever.

"This is a lot on me, that I chose him to be his dad," Taylor said.

"You don't think I’m a good dad, Taylor?!" Dakota clapped back.

Jessi Ngatikaura's husband Jordan, however, defended Dakota, calling him a "great" dad.

"I will never have anyone tell me I'm not, because I know that with ever single fiber in my heart," Dakota fumed. "Taylor, you know how much I care about Ever!"

Host Stassi Schroeder attempted to diffuse the argument, to no avail -- as Dakota had reached his breaking point, throwing his hands up and storming off set while yelling, "That's it, I'm done!"

"Get this f--king stupid f--king mic off me!"

A producer could be heard shouting: "Folks, we're not done yet!"

"F--k that, I'm good!" Dakota responded, ripping off his shirt. "I don't want anything to do with it!"

A crew member then escorted Dakota off the premises while the rest of the cast sat in silence.

The reunion comes as Taylor is in the middle of filming her next reality television show -- The Bachelorette -- so it's clear she has moved on from her relationship with Dakota.

Also during the reunion, Stassi revealed that DadTok -- the husbands and boyfriends of MomTok, who have created their own version -- paid a visit to Vanderpump Villa, per UsWeekly.

"I was just in London filming the next season of Vanderpump Villa and some of you guys were there," Stassi said before asking what their thoughts on filming the show were.

"I just saw some things," Zac Affleck said. "Those aren’t my secrets to share. You are going to have to wait and tune in. Just wait."