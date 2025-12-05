How It Felt for Charlie Cox to Wear New Daredevil Suit for First Time After He 'Earned' Double Ds (Exclusive)

Cox also teases his reunion with Krysten Ritter, before opening up his canine costar in the new movie Merv and how the film inspired him to get another dog himself.

Charlie Cox is ready for the new chapter of Daredevil.

While walking the red carpet for his new film Merv -- costarring Zooey Deschanel -- the 42-year-old actor opened up to TooFab's Christina Cavaleri about the moment he put on his new suit, which finally has the character's "DD" logo across his chest, for the show's upcoming season for the first time.

"I felt earned," Charlie told TooFab exclusively.

"It felt like I'd waited a long time for it. I'd been asked about it for over 10 years by the fans. So I felt very honored and grateful. It felt cool," he added.

The English actor is best known for his portrayal of Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, on the Netflix TV series of the same name. After the show was revived as Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ earlier this year, fans were thrilled to learn Krysten Ritter would also be reprising her role as Jessica Jones for Season 2.

"[It was] so fun," Charlie said of reuniting with Krysten. "She's hilarious. We have such a good time. She's so good in that character. And it's just great to share the screen with her again. I didn't think it would happen. So I was thrilled when I heard."

While he did share how excited he was about their return, he admitted he "definitely" could not tease anything about their dynamic in the episodes to come.

Merv, meanwhile, takes Charlie away from action stunts and into romcom territory.

In the film, Cox stars as a man named Russ, who is forced to co-parent his beloved dog Merv with his ex-girlfriend Anna (Deschanel). The pair notice a stark change in Merv's behavior following the split and end up on a joint vacation to fix their dog's broken heart.

"He's doing great," Charlie said as Gus -- who plays Merv in the film -- was seen doing tricks behind him on the red carpet. "We didn't get him to do that in the movie. We should have done. I didn't know he could do that so well."

One thing Gus did do well, however, was act.

"It was a lot of sadness. He had to do a lot of sadness, and he does it really well. So, yeah, I'd actually learned a lot about acting from him, so it was pretty good," Charlie said of his time on set.

TooFab's Christina explained to Cox how producers of the film Good Boy have been petitioning for dogs to be considered by The Academy, with the hope that their dog Indy could win an Oscar. So, could Gus beat Indy in the Best Dog Actor category?

"I haven't seen it, but definitely," Charlie said confidently, before sharing how his time on set made him want to get a dog himself.

"On the set they had a Border Terrier," he recalled. "I always, growing up, wanted a Border Terrier. They're quite hard to come across in the States. But the lady who owned the Border Terrier put me in touch with a breeder and I went and picked up a Border Terrier."

He named her Quinn, describing her as a "very happy dog."

"She's kind of taken my place in the bed a little bit," he said.

Check out the full interview above to see what Cox had to say about his gross-out stint on FX's Adults, as well as his plans for the holiday with his children. Yes, Elf on the Shelf will be involved.

Merv will premiere on Prime Video on December 10, 2025